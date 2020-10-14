DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For Aerial Surveying

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today unveiled at INTERGEO, two new payload solutions for its flagship commercial drone platform Matrice 300 RTK, destined to serve the most demanding aerial surveying missions. The DJI Zenmuse P1 and DJI Zenmuse L1 are set to be game-changers for the industry, bringing more efficiency and new perspectives at an affordable cost without compromising the quality and accuracy of the data collected for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.

"With these two new payloads, we are providing an all-integrated complete solution to our enterprise customers active in accurate geospatial data acquisition," said Arjun Menon, Engineering Manager at DJI in the US. "Having a fully integrated capable and affordable Lidar seamlessly integrated into our best commercial drone is a dream that becomes reality for surveying, mapping and construction professionals. They will be able to see, cover and understand the geospatial context from a totally new perspective thanks to the high level of accuracy and quality of the data collected from these tools in the sky."

DJI Zenmuse L1 – DJI's First Lidar Solution For Aerial Surveying

In the aerial surveying industry, Lidar technology plays a vital role in building accurate reality models. In low light situations, or in areas with heavy foliage where traditional drone-based photogrammetry methods would fall short, Lidar can provide quick, precise true-color point cloud models of complex structures. The Zenmuse L1 is DJI's first Lidar solution for aerial surveying, and a major breakthrough in democratizing Lidar technology by being easy to use and accessible.

The Zenmuse L1 integrates a powerful yet ultra-lightweight Livox Lidar module with a 70° FOV, a high-accuracy IMU, and a 20-megapixel camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor and a mechanical shutter on a 3-axis stabilized gimbal. The Zenmuse L1 can generate true-color point cloud models in real-time, or acquire a vast area (up to 2 km2) of point cloud data in a single flight. With a Point Rate of 240.000 points per second and a detection range of 450 meters, the ease and speed of capturing quality Lidar data is unprecedented. The module supports both Line Scan Mode and Non-repetitive Scanning Mode, a unique technology developed by Livox. This will provide full coverage of the area of interest in very short amounts of time, and allows the sensor to capture data in any direction, instead of along a defined plane.