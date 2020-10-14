 

DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For Aerial Surveying

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 16:45  |  85   |   |   

New DJI Zenmuse P1 And DJI Zenmuse L1 Payloads Become The Drone Industry's Most Capable Solutions For Geospatial, Surveying And Construction Professionals

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today unveiled at INTERGEO, two new payload solutions for its flagship commercial drone platform Matrice 300 RTK, destined to serve the most demanding aerial surveying missions. The DJI Zenmuse P1 and DJI Zenmuse L1 are set to be game-changers for the industry, bringing more efficiency and new perspectives at an affordable cost without compromising the quality and accuracy of the data collected for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.

New DJI Zenmuse P1 And DJI Zenmuse L1 Payloads Become The Drone Industry’s Most Capable Solutions For Geospatial, Surveying And Construction Professionals

"With these two new payloads, we are providing an all-integrated complete solution to our enterprise customers active in accurate geospatial data acquisition," said Arjun Menon, Engineering Manager at DJI in the US. "Having a fully integrated capable and affordable Lidar seamlessly integrated into our best commercial drone is a dream that becomes reality for surveying, mapping and construction professionals. They will be able to see, cover and understand the geospatial context from a totally new perspective thanks to the high level of accuracy and quality of the data collected from these tools in the sky."

DJI Zenmuse L1 – DJI's First Lidar Solution For Aerial Surveying

In the aerial surveying industry, Lidar technology plays a vital role in building accurate reality models. In low light situations, or in areas with heavy foliage where traditional drone-based  photogrammetry methods would fall short, Lidar can provide quick, precise true-color point cloud models of complex structures. The Zenmuse L1 is DJI's first Lidar solution for aerial surveying, and a major breakthrough in democratizing Lidar technology by being easy to use and accessible.

The Zenmuse L1 integrates a powerful yet ultra-lightweight Livox Lidar module with a 70° FOV, a high-accuracy IMU, and a 20-megapixel camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor and a mechanical shutter on a 3-axis stabilized gimbal. The Zenmuse L1 can generate true-color point cloud models in real-time, or acquire a vast area (up to 2 km2) of point cloud data in a single flight. With a Point Rate of 240.000 points per second and a detection range of 450 meters, the ease and speed of capturing quality Lidar data is unprecedented. The module supports both Line Scan Mode and Non-repetitive Scanning Mode, a unique technology developed by Livox. This will provide full coverage of the area of interest in very short amounts of time, and allows the sensor to capture data in any direction, instead of along a defined plane.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Cobots Market Size Worth USD 9,342.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 38.5%: Emergen Research
Budweiser Celebrates Halsey's Emotional Journey To Make Her Name In Latest "Be A King" Global ...
Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry
Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Size Worth $3.1 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
E-money platform Contis partners with UK fintech startup Ordo on instant payments
Titel
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Infosys Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease