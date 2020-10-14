Cadence Named One of the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune

Lip Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence said, “This latest 2020 World’s Best Workplaces recognition is yet another proof point of our commitment to a strong One Cadence—One Team culture, and how our employees make Cadence a great place to work every day. I’m extremely proud of how resilient our team has been in a very challenging environment. Our employees have consistently shown how we are intrinsically connected as a company and with our global communities, and I want to thank everyone for their relentless drive to succeed and delight customers.”

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced that Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored the company as one of the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces for the fifth time. Cadence was selected out of more than 10,000 organizations that participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 10.2 million employees in 92 countries. The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work said, “Congratulations to the World’s Best Workplaces. These organizations not only have succeeded at creating a high-trust, inclusive, global culture, they have met the historic challenges of the past year with inspiring, deeply human responses. In the worst of times, the World’s Best have given us hope for a better future.”

The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list is published at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces-international/world-s ....

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About the World’s Best Workplaces

Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces around the world with the publication of the annual World's Best Workplaces list. To be eligible for the World's Best Workplaces list, a company must be named to five or more national Best Workplaces lists, have 5,000 employees or more worldwide, and at least 40% of the company's workforce (or 5,000 employees) must be based outside of the home country.

Companies also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in their worldwide locations. Candidates for this year's list appeared on lists published in 2019 and 2020.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

