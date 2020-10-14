 

Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the company has completed its acquisition of K2 Software Inc., an innovative provider of digital process automation (DPA) software solutions.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

K2 is Nintex's third acquisition since Thoma Bravo became the company's majority investor in early 2018. Nintex now serves more than 10,000 customers, including more than 50 per cent of the Fortune 500, and generates over $200 million in annual recurring revenue, making Nintex the world's largest privately-held process automation software vendor.

"It's exciting to officially bring two technology innovators together to help organisations everywhere solve their process problems and automate work with easy-to-use and powerful software solutions," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We look forward to providing our customers and partners with more new and innovative solutions that truly do improve the way people work."

With the Nintex Process Platform, organisations in every region of the world are saving costs and improving operations by visually mapping and managing business processes with Nintex Promapp and accelerating digital transformation with mobile apps, digital forms, workflows, robotic process automation (RPA), document automation and eSignatures.

Over 1.5 million users in more than 84 countries, including 30 per cent of Fortune 100 companies, have leveraged K2 software solutions to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Organisations like Ballast Nedam, First Solar, LVMH, Microsoft, and Stihl have benefited from K2's process automation solutions.

As an example, Microsoft has successfully leveraged K2 Five to build an automated solution to handle the content publication process for Microsoft.com and its global team that operates 450+ eCommerce sites. K2 has enabled Microsoft to efficiently streamline the product promotion process, saving valuable time and significantly reducing publishing errors by ensuring the right content and asset information is captured from the initial request and accurately represented across its digital stores in 240 markets.

