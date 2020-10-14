Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi Rescheduled for December 3-4, 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spartan World Championship that was to be held 4-5 December has been postponed until next year, organizers announced. Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, announced the postponement due to the international travel restrictions amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Event Weekend Now Coincides with the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the UAE National Day

The Spartan World Championship hosted by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) will now take place 3-4 December 2021.

The championship weekend features the Elite Spartan World Championship, the Spartan Team World Championship and the Spartan Kids World Championship.

It also marks the first time the event will be staged outside the United States. The new date also coincides with the Golden Jubilee celebration of the UAE National Day.

"It is with the utmost regret that Spartan, alongside the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has made the decision to postpone this year's World Championship event scheduled in the epic location," said Spartan's Founder and CEO Joe De Sena. "Our athletes have trained hard to qualify and prepare for the weekend's events and due to global travel restrictions and safety concerns, we made the call to ensure our racers from across the world can participate.

It's also exciting that the event will now take place during the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebration, making an even more incredible experience for our athletes. We are grateful for the continued support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Council's General Secretary, Mr. Aref Hamad Al Awani.

Following the same format as the originally scheduled event weekend, the 2021 Spartan World Championship hosted by ADSC will see the best obstacle course racers in the world descend on a remarkable desert course outside of Abu Dhabi, in Liwa."

The main event, taking place Friday, December 3, is the half-marathon "Spartan Beast," which features a mix of high-speed running, leg-burning steep climbs and breath-taking sceneries with more than 30 signature Spartan obstacles including the Spear Throw, Barbed Wire Crawl, Helix and Rope Climb.

Off the course, attendees can experience a one-of-a-kind weekend full of incredible experiences infused with local Emirati culture, including the biggest festival Spartan has ever created. This epic event will include desert and city activities featuring traditional Emirati food, cultural shows, extreme dune rides, yoga classes, a Parade of Nations, closing fireworks and much, much more.