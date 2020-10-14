City of Hillsboro Begins Generating Renewable Energy from an Underground Water Pipeline

The City of Hillsboro, Oregon, Energy Trust of Oregon, Portland General Electric (PGE) and InPipe Energy today jointly announced the completion of the Hillsboro In-Pipe Hydroelectric Project – the first renewable energy project featuring the In-PRVTM, a new smart water and micro-hydro system that generates electricity by harvesting excess pressure from a city water pipeline. The In-PRV bypasses an existing pressure control valve, only instead of dissipating the pressure, it converts it into electricity that is fed to the grid. This new technology will generate from 185,000 up to 200,000 kWh or more of electricity per year that will help power the lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and concessions at Hillsboro’s Gordon Faber Recreation Complex, which includes Ron Tonkin and Hillsboro Stadiums. It will provide pressure management that helps save water and extend the life of the pipeline while reducing more than 162,000 pounds of carbon annually -- that equates to over 240,000 driven miles off the road - every year.

“As a growing city, we’re excited to pioneer this very practical new form of renewable energy that will help us continue to meet our climate action goals and build resilience,” said Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway.

“The City of Hillsboro’s innovative new project is a great example of how we can support on-demand, cost-effective renewable energy generation right here in our community,” said Maria Pope, president and CEO of Portland General Electric. “From the In-Pipe Hydroelectric Project to sourcing their power from 100% clean wind, Hillsboro is a leader in sustainability. Thanks to PGE’s Green Future customers’ support for local renewable energy projects, we were able to help fund this work, along with Energy Trust and InPipe Energy. Only by working together will we build a clean energy future.”

“The City of Hillsboro is tapping into a new, local source of renewable energy that communities across the region can deploy, and we support these projects through funding to offset costs,” said Dave Moldal, senior program manager at Energy Trust of Oregon. “The relationships that Hillsboro, PGE, Energy Trust and InPipe Energy have developed provide a successful model for how we can come together to implement new, innovative sources of clean energy for Oregon.”