 

Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer Partnerships

Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive manufacturer, today announced the details of its nationwide distribution strategy. As part of its initial rollout, Kandi will offer market-exclusive agreements to a maximum of three dealer partners in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Kandi America announces details of its nationwide distribution strategy and is actively pursuing market-exclusive dealer partners. (Photo: Business Wire)

“More and more dealers are taking a hard look at the future of the industry and are actively seeking ways to evolve from the traditional franchise and independent dealer models in order to increase profit margins by minimizing overhead costs and streamlining the customer acquisition process,” said Kandi America CEO Johnny Tai. “We are proud to offer an innovative new spin on the model by taking a slimmer and safer approach through an auto-replenishment program and a no-haggle pricing policy.”

Last month, Kandi unveiled a preview of its innovative micro hub showroom design. Requiring a minimum of only 2,000 square feet, the minimalistic showroom reflects the brand’s core values by infusing tech-savvy and environmentally-friendly elements throughout the design.

Kandi’s open concept showroom is designed to showcase the company’s affordable EV models – the K23 and K27. Additionally, Kandi showrooms will feature two interactive kiosks to increase the efficiency of the sales process.

While many manufacturers require a significant amount of showroom space, overhead and inventory, Kandi America’s innovative micro hub model requires space for only one of each of its EV models and a service area, allowing inventory to be housed off-site.

“The response we’ve received from dealers since unveiling the cars in August has been phenomenal,” said Tai. “Our approach to simplifying the buying experience and building trust between manufacturer, dealership and customer is resonating strongly throughout the dealer community. So much so that we have pending agreements with dealers in markets such as San Antonio, Denver and Atlanta.”

Kandi America will partner with a limited number of dealers in each market and will ensure they have exclusive rights to the territory. Pre-orders will be fulfilled by these dealer partners when the vehicles are available in late Q4 2020.

Diskussion: Kann Kandi Technologies zum Tenbagger werden?
