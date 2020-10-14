 

Pluralsight Introduces Advanced Capabilities to Align Tech Skills Development to Business Priorities and Deliver Deeper, More Interactive Learning Experiences

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced enhancements for its industry-leading Skills platform at Pluralsight LIVE. These updates include the introduction of Priorities - a first-of-its-kind tool designed to completely align skills development strategy with business objectives - and cloud labs - a hands-on learning experience designed to accelerate cloud skills development.

“As enterprises accelerate digital transformation initiatives to meet the demands of an increasingly distributed workforce, the need for skills development has never been more important. With Pluralsight’s new enhancements such as cloud labs and Priorities, our enterprise customers will be better equipped to give their technologists the fastest possible path to skills development and deliver outcomes that enable enterprises to build better teams and products,” said Brandon Peay, EVP, Pluralsight Skills.

Priorities: Aligning Skill Development With Projects and Business Objectives

Priorities is a new tool that allows technology leaders to align their organization’s skill development programs with specific projects and business objectives and monitor skills progress over time. With priorities, tech leaders have a fully customizable set of planning and analytics tools that enable them to map skills development to the technology initiatives that are most important to the business.

Priorities enables technology leaders to specify which skills are needed to achieve technology priorities, and then organize content and Skill IQ assessments into skill development plans that will help accelerate their team’s ability to deliver on business-critical projects. Pre-curated templates are included so organizations spend less time designing curriculum and get their teams upskilling faster. Advanced analytics tools for tracking progress expand beyond traditional usage metrics that are limited in actionability to provide objective data on how skill levels are progressing over time. Priorities enables technology leaders to eliminate skills gaps at an accelerated pace.

Cloud Labs: Hands-On Interactive Learning for Faster Cloud Skills Development

Cloud labs deliver an immersive, hands-on interactive learning experience, enabling learners to develop cloud skills by following step-by-step instructions in a provisioned cloud environment.

To meet the increased demand for cloud skills development, Pluralsight has developed hundreds of labs to help learners develop the skills they need for major cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Cloud labs are closely aligned to cloud certification paths, giving users hands-on practice to accelerate learning and prepare to earn certifications with the major cloud providers. The combination of Pluralsight’s industry-leading cloud skills development content with interactive lab-based learning experiences gives enterprises deeper, more robust tools to accelerate cloud skills development within the organization and deliver on cloud initiatives.

