 

Verizon Selects Pluralsight to Support its Network of the Future through Technology Skill Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 17:00  |  41   |   |   

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced at its annual user conference, Pluralsight LIVE, that Verizon has chosen Pluralsight as its strategic partner to support the company's ongoing employee education and upskilling program.

As one of the world's largest communication technology companies, Verizon is at the forefront of the seismic shift sparked by digital transformation. Verizon launched the initiative as a key component of its Learning 2.0 strategy, centered on aligning skill development and upskilling their workforce using Pluralsight to deliver on the promise of 5G and the future of work.

"Our priority has been to rapidly expand the power and potential of technology to revolutionize the way our customers work and live," said Lou Tedrick, Vice President Global Learning & Development, Verizon. "To do that, we've partnered with Pluralsight to advance our workforce capabilities and make an overall investment in our most valuable asset, our people."

From the Network & Operations Engineer to the Enterprise Architect, Verizon and Pluralsight have defined over 120+ jobs of the future and mapped relevant skill assessments and content to each role. Using Pluralsight's assessment data, Verizon will leverage continuous skill progression among its workforce and shift people into critical roles based on these outcomes.

With the jobs of the future becoming increasingly technical, development opportunities can't be siloed in the technology organization alone. That means building skills at scale across the company so that all teams, from the finance and administration teams to the technology and security teams, are ready to deliver on the future.

To learn more about how Verizon and other leading companies are using Pluralsight to gain a competitive edge, visit: pluralsight.com/customer-stories.

About Pluralsight
Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR
Ben Veghte
Director, Communications
ben-veghte@pluralsight.com


Pluralsight Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Pluralsight Acquires DevelopIntelligence to Broaden Upskilling Experiences for Enterprises and Enable Businesses to Accelerate Digital Transformation
17:00 Uhr
Pluralsight Flow Expands Visibility Into Engineering Workflows With New Delivery Module Tool
17:00 Uhr
Pluralsight Introduces Advanced Capabilities to Align Tech Skills Development to Business Priorities and Deliver Deeper, More Interactive Learning Experiences
24.09.20
Pluralsight Announces Keynote Speakers For LIVE 2020 Virtual User Conference
18.09.20
Pluralsight Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and Fortune

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.05.20
3
IT Online Bildung für jeden? Pluralsight