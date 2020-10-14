Verizon Selects Pluralsight to Support its Network of the Future through Technology Skill Development

As one of the world's largest communication technology companies, Verizon is at the forefront of the seismic shift sparked by digital transformation. Verizon launched the initiative as a key component of its Learning 2.0 strategy, centered on aligning skill development and upskilling their workforce using Pluralsight to deliver on the promise of 5G and the future of work.

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc . (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced at its annual user conference, Pluralsight LIVE, that Verizon has chosen Pluralsight as its strategic partner to support the company's ongoing employee education and upskilling program.

"Our priority has been to rapidly expand the power and potential of technology to revolutionize the way our customers work and live," said Lou Tedrick, Vice President Global Learning & Development, Verizon. "To do that, we've partnered with Pluralsight to advance our workforce capabilities and make an overall investment in our most valuable asset, our people."

From the Network & Operations Engineer to the Enterprise Architect, Verizon and Pluralsight have defined over 120+ jobs of the future and mapped relevant skill assessments and content to each role. Using Pluralsight's assessment data, Verizon will leverage continuous skill progression among its workforce and shift people into critical roles based on these outcomes.

With the jobs of the future becoming increasingly technical, development opportunities can't be siloed in the technology organization alone. That means building skills at scale across the company so that all teams, from the finance and administration teams to the technology and security teams, are ready to deliver on the future.

