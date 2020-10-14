 

OTELCO ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 17:00  |  33   |   |   

ONEONTA, Ala., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otelco Inc. (Nasdaq: OTEL), a wireline telecommunication services provider in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial and operational results after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.  The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).  To listen to the call, participants should dial (856) 344-9206 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A telephonic replay will be available from 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 4, 2020, through November 13, 2020, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering Confirmation Code 5583353.

The live broadcast of Otelco’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.Otelco.com on November 4, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).  The online replay will be available at approximately 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 4, 2020, and will continue to be available for 30 days.

ABOUT OTELCO

Otelco Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia.  The Company’s services include local and long distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services.  Otelco provides over 67,000 services to more than 32,000 customers, with approximately 10% of those customers served over its Lightwave product.  Otelco operates eleven incumbent telephone companies serving rural markets, or rural local exchange carriers.  It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, managed services and private/hybrid cloud hosting services through several subsidiaries. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.Otelco.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar terms to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Curtis Garner
Chief Financial Officer
Otelco Inc.
205-625-3571
Curtis.Garner@Otelco.com

Otelco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...