Pluralsight Flow Expands Visibility Into Engineering Workflows With New Delivery Module Tool

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced the introduction of Delivery Module for Pluralsight Flow, a new tool designed to help engineering teams proactively overcome roadblocks in the software development process and identify improvements to deliver greater value and improve time-to-market. Pluralsight Flow’s Delivery Module is the first tool of its kind to use data from Jira to measure the human interactions that occur during the software development process, so teams can understand how they’re progressing against their goals and identify opportunities to optimize collaboration and their workflow.

“Engineering teams need increased data and visibility into their workflows. Pluralsight Flow delivers these necessary insights, allowing engineers and leaders to see data on the constraints facing their teams and identify how they can best address them. Conversations and efforts can focus on where it matters most, helping teams make changes with real impact,” said Kathryn Murphy, EVP, Pluralsight Flow.

The Delivery Module offers a number of new features to help engineering teams use data to build team health and accelerate the development process:

  • Jira Integration - For the first time, Flow is now fully integrated with Jira and provides ticket-based analytics configurable to each team’s unique workflow. This integration gives teams the metrics about how Jira tickets move through their workflows, providing insights into where the time is being spent and where there are breakdowns in the workflow. 
     
  • Retrospective Report - This new analytics dashboard aggregates metrics based on activity levels, ticket movement and flow efficiency from their recent engineering cycles to help engineering teams identify opportunities to improve their processes. In addition, the dashboard allows engineers and leaders to quickly compare the distribution of work (like bugs vs. new features) against expectations in order to align efforts to priorities.
     
  • Ticket Log - This report shows a team’s tickets alongside metrics like cycle time, backflow rate, queue time, and activity level so they can spot the high-activity or stagnant tickets so they can address issues earlier in the software development lifecycle. As a result, scrum masters, team leaders, and team members can see where the team is spending time and spot tickets that need the most attention.

Together, these new capabilities for engineering teams complement Pluralsight Flow’s software development and code review analytics to help teams unlock opportunities into their workflow, build strong teams, and deliver value to customers.

“Good leaders solve roadblocks and inefficiencies to empower their people. Pluralsight Flow’s Delivery Module broadens the view of the context landscape in a powerful way so we know where we need to focus to improve our workflow,” said Bruce Arnett, SVP, Engineering, PlanSource.

To learn more about how Pluralsight Flow enables engineering leaders to use data to deliver better engineering processes and faster time to market, visit www.pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight
Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR
Dan Sorensen
Director, Communications
dan-sorensen@pluralsight.com

 


