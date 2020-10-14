 

LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Review of 2020, Including the Successful Resolution & $3 Million Tax Loss Carried Forward

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 17:03  |  73   |   |   

Nashville, TN, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA"), announces primary accomplishments in 2020, including the SEC summary judgment against the individual and corporation for the unlawful manipulation and selling of LIG Assets shares and other companies’ stock illegally and the resolution with the IRS that concluded with a $3 million Tax Loss Carried Forward for LIGA.

In November 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed indictments against an individual and corporation for unlawful manipulation of LIG Assets and included 38 other OTC companies’ stock. You can read the full SEC indictment @ https://www.sec.gov/litigation/complaints/2017/comp23992.pdf; and on August 20, 2020, the SEC won a summary judgment against the individual and corporation, here's the Litigation Release No. 24871 - See Link: https://www.sec.gov/litigation/litreleases/2020/lr24871.htm

In addition to the SEC lawsuit, LIGA has successfully negotiated with the IRS when we came to an agreement after refiling our taxes for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.  The IRS took the additional steps to file these as a NO CHANGE AUDIT which gave LIG Assets a $3 million tax loss carried forward instead of any assessed penalties that previous management failed to disclose nor deliver proper banking and tax documents to LIGA's current management.  It should be noted that LIG Assets’ original management that launched the company in 2008 had properly filed all of the tax returns from 2008 to 2013 and it was at this point in 2013 that an interim management team took over.  This interim management team decided to amend several of the previous tax returns and then failed to file 2014, 2015 and 2016 tax returns. Later, the IRS rejected the amended tax returns for 2010, 2011 and 2012.  After LIGA's current management took over LIG Assets in July 2017, the IRS notified them that the previous management ignored and/or was complacent with these tax issues.  Also, and it should be noted the previous management failed to inform LIGA's current management of any issues with the IRS.  So the current management led by CFO Doug Vaughn, and aided by IRS Tax Advocate John Delladonna with the help of many others had to go back and reconstruct the taxes from 2010 through 2016, which LIG Assets did.  

Seite 1 von 4
LIG Assets Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...