Zoom Sets the Stage for the Future of Communications at Zoomtopia 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the vision keynote of Zoomtopia 2020 today, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will unveil major developments to its platform that evolve the future of communications. The two-day virtual conference opens with CEO Eric S. Yuan presenting the vision for the company, followed by CPO Oded Gal delivering the product keynote.

OnZoom, Zapps, End-to-End Encryption, and Core UC Platform Enhancements Lay Groundwork for the Future of Zoom; Over $1.5M in Grants to Remote Learning and Other Social Causes

“Zoom is for you, our courageous, hardworking, and creative community of users, and so is Zoomtopia. We have been working hard to create a world-class, value-filled virtual event. We have also been planning, preparing, and delivering on the promise of Zoom to best serve you,” said Yuan. “One thing we’ve learned in this challenging time is that remote work does work. The future will bring a hybrid of the best of in-person and virtual communications. The announcements we make today at Zoomtopia demonstrate that Zoom is built for this moment and beyond. We have the platform to support what the world needs - today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”

Platform

Among the most significant developments to the Zoom platform: