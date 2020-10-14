Zoom Sets the Stage for the Future of Communications at Zoomtopia 2020
OnZoom, Zapps, End-to-End Encryption, and Core UC Platform Enhancements Lay Groundwork for the Future of Zoom; Over $1.5M in Grants to Remote Learning and Other Social Causes
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the vision keynote of Zoomtopia 2020 today, Zoom
Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will unveil major developments to its platform that evolve the future of communications. The two-day virtual conference opens with CEO Eric S. Yuan
presenting the vision for the company, followed by CPO Oded Gal delivering the product keynote.
“Zoom is for you, our courageous, hardworking, and creative community of users, and so is Zoomtopia. We have been working hard to create a world-class, value-filled virtual event. We have also been planning, preparing, and delivering on the promise of Zoom to best serve you,” said Yuan. “One thing we’ve learned in this challenging time is that remote work does work. The future will bring a hybrid of the best of in-person and virtual communications. The announcements we make today at Zoomtopia demonstrate that Zoom is built for this moment and beyond. We have the platform to support what the world needs - today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”
Platform
Among the most significant developments to the Zoom platform:
-
OnZoom: A one-of-a-kind online event platform for Zoom users to create and host free, paid, and fundraising events. Hosts can grow their businesses, expand their
reach into new audiences, and give back through native donation integration. Zoom users can discover these events and sign up for new experiences with additional functionality like gifting
tickets and an attendee dashboard to keep tabs on favorite events and brands. Available starting today as a public beta for US users to attend events from SMBs and flagship content partners like
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) at OnZoom.com. More about OnZoom.
-
New end-to-end encryption (E2EE) offering: This optional feature will be generally available in technical preview to free and paid Zoom users next week. It can be enabled at the
account, group, and user level, and, depending on how the account admin sets up the feature, can be toggled on and off by the host on a by-meeting basis. When enabled, Zoom’s E2EE ensures that
communication between meeting participants using Zoom applications is encrypted using cryptographic keys known only to the devices of those participants. With E2EE, no third party - including
Zoom - is provided with access to the meeting’s private keys. More about E2EE.
0 Kommentare