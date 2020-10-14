 

REC Silicon - Contemplated Private Placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.


Lysaker, 14 October 2020.

REC Silicon ASA (the "Company") has retained Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS (the "Managers") to advise on and effect a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares (the "Offer Shares") raising gross proceeds of up to NOK 1,000 million. The price per share in the Private Placement has been set to NOK 10.80 (the "Offer Price").

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund expansion investments and activities at the Company’s facilities in Butte and Moses Lake as well as for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the Private Placement, the Company will have established an extended liquidity runway which may enable the Company to prepare for a restart of the Moses Lake plant to be decided and funded during H2 2021. Such restart is targeted in 2022 on the back of expected continuation of positive developments currently seen in both the solar energy and battery markets where the Company believes that it is positioned to become a leading US provider of silane and polysilicon.

Two cornerstone investors have undertaken to apply for and will be allocated shares for a minimum of NOK 450 million at the Offer Price as follows: (i) Aker Capital AS, the Company's largest shareholder for NOK 300 million in the Private Placement, and (ii) DNB Asset Management for NOK 150 million in the Private Placement.

The bookbuilding period for the Private Placement commences today 14 October 2020 at 16:30 CEST and is expected to close on 15 October 2020 at 08:00 CEST. The Company, after consultation with the Managers, reserves the right to at any time and in its sole discretion close or extend the bookbuilding period or to cancel the Private Placement in its entirety and for any reason. If the bookbuilding is shortened or extended, the other dates referred to herein may be changed correspondingly.

The Private Placement consists of two separate tranches; one tranche ("Tranche 1") will comprise up to 27,982,000 Offer Shares, and a second tranche with up to 64,610,592 new shares ("Tranche 2"). The completion of Tranche 1 is subject to approval by the Company's board of directors pursuant to an authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 12 May 2020. The completion of Tranche 2 is subject to the approval by an extraordinary general meeting in the Company, expected to be held on or about 9 November 2020 (the "EGM") to be called for shortly after the conditional allocation in the Private Placement. The completion of the Private Placement is further conditional upon the Offer Shares having been fully subscribed, paid and legally issued. Completion of Tranche 1 is not conditional upon completion of Tranche 2, and acquisition of Offer Shares under Tranche 1 will remain final and binding and cannot be revoked or terminated by the respective applicants if Tranche 2 is not completed.

