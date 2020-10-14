 

SurveyMonkey Teams Up with Zoom to Enhance the Virtual Employee Feedback Experience

Announced as a key launch partner at Zoomtopia, SurveyMonkey continues to help organizations world-wide prepare for the future of work by amplifying individual voices through important feedback

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced it will team up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., an industry-leading enterprise unified communications platform, to expand its integration and help organizations improve the virtual employee feedback experience.

This is an important step for SurveyMonkey’s strategic focus to help enterprise organizations prepare for the future of work. By tapping into Zoom’s immensely popular service with hundreds of millions of daily active users, SurveyMonkey has an opportunity to help organizations improve meeting effectiveness and track employee engagement at a time when workforces are increasingly distributed or remote. A recent SurveyMonkey and Wall Street Journal Poll found that nearly 60% of people who have been working from home since the coronavirus outbreak say they are relying on technology now more than before, with Zoom as the app mentioned most often.

Capturing feedback through the tools they use every day, like Zoom, allows organizations to ensure the evolving needs and voices of employees are taken into account. Ranging from conducting in-the-moment pulse checks, to collecting post-meeting feedback, to driving virtual event engagement, SurveyMonkey’s app can enable better remote working experiences.

“Zoom and SurveyMonkey have a common goal for our joint customers, and that’s using our tools to bring better virtual experiences to remote workforces,” said Samantha Bufton, SVP of product management at SurveyMonkey. “Our in-the-moment survey capabilities have helped thousands of organizations elevate the importance of individual voices by collecting feedback and using insights to take action. We’re pleased to be included as a key launch partner at Zoomtopia, and we look forward to innovating together to bring a powerful integration to our customers.”

“We’re excited to work with SurveyMonkey to bring in-meeting survey capabilities to the Zapp marketplace,” said Ross Mayfield, product lead, integrations at Zoom. “When I think about the critical tools we bring to our customers each day to stay engaged and productive in our virtual environment, SurveyMonkey is a great addition to every organization’s toolbox.”

SurveyMonkey has over 100 integrations with companies like Microsoft, Slack, Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, and others, flexible APIs for custom integrations, and includes enterprise-grade features to support privacy, security, collaboration, and compliance.

In August, SurveyMonkey announced it expanded its partner platform with the launch of the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP). The program addresses enterprises’ growing and evolving needs to generate stakeholder feedback and channel it into direct action.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

