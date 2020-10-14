An agreement with Nordic Investment Bank for the loan to Pomerania Wind Farm sp. Z o.o, part of AB Ignitis Grupė is signed

Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o, which is part of Ignitis Group, on 14 October 2020 signed an agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the loan of up to PLN 150 million (approx. EUR 33.5 million) for the implementation of the Pomerania wind farm project which is being developed in Poland. Ignitis Group signed the first-call guarantee agreement for this loan between the Company and NIB. Accordingly, the Company’s subsidiary UAB Ignitis Renewables, which owns all the shares of Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. signed an agreement with NIB for pledging 100 percent of the shares of Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. in favour of the lender. Plans to sign these contracts were announced in Company’s notification on material event on 12 October 2020.

The loan that is provided for the developing of the Pomerania Wind Farm project is planned to be repaid by 31 December 2035.