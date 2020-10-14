 

An agreement with Nordic Investment Bank for the loan to Pomerania Wind Farm sp. Z o.o, part of AB Ignitis Grupė is signed

14.10.2020   

Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o, which is part of Ignitis Group, signed an agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the loan of up to PLN 150 million (approx. EUR 33.5 million) for the implementation of the Pomerania wind farm project which is being developed in Poland. Ignitis Group signed the first-call guarantee agreement for this loan between the Company and NIB. Accordingly, the Company’s subsidiary UAB Ignitis Renewables, which owns all the shares of Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. signed an agreement with NIB for pledging 100 percent of the shares of Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. in favour of the lender. Plans to sign these contracts were announced in Company’s notification on material event on 12  October  2020. 

The loan that is provided for the developing of the Pomerania Wind Farm project is planned to be repaid by 31 December 2035.

As announced earlier (link), Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o,  which is part of Ignitis Group, on 9 March 2020  signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank for the loan of PLN 258 million (approx. EUR 60 million) for the implementation of the Pomerania wind farm project.

Pomerania wind farm is located in the Pomeranian Voivodship, Poland. The project is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2021. The wind park has an expected production capacity of 300 GWh of electricity annually.

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations,

phone +370 620 76076, e-mail arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt


