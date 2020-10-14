 

MetLife Named to “JUST 100” List of Best Corporate Citizens

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 17:30  |  22   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital, in recognition of its commitment to serving the needs of all of its stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities, and shareholders.

“The challenges faced by society in 2020 have made it more important than ever that we live our purpose of building a more confident future,” said Mike Zarcone, head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at MetLife. “That means making a positive difference for all of our stakeholders, and we’re pleased to be recognized for that commitment.”

To determine the Forbes JUST 100, JUST Capital evaluates the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies across the issues that matter most to the American public, such as paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, and providing good benefits and work-life balance.

JUST Capital expanded this year’s methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from its COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker.

Other recent examples of MetLife’s recognition include:

  • Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.”
  • Newsweek magazine’s 2020 list of America’s “Most Responsible Companies.”
  • The 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – North America.

The Forbes 2021 JUST 100 list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Metlife Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
MetLife Teams Up with the New York Giants and New York Jets for Mural Contest to Celebrate the Tri-State Workforce
07.10.20
MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results
06.10.20
MetLife Recognized for Commitment to Hispanic Inclusion
29.09.20
MetLife Retirement & Income Solutions Receives Fourth J.D. Power Certification for Customer Service
23.09.20
MetLife to Reduce Emissions by 30 Percent and Originate $20 Billion of New Green Investments By 2030
22.09.20
MetLife Named to Working Mother’s “100 Best Companies” List for 22nd Year in a Row
22.09.20
Workers Say Getting Benefits Right Is Even More Important This Year – and COVID-19 Is the Main Cause
17.09.20
MetLife to Acquire Versant Health, Owner of Davis Vision and Superior Vision
16.09.20
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to MetLife, Inc.’s New Preferred Shares
15.09.20
MetLife Digital Accelerator Partners with 10 Startups to Develop Financial Wellness and Engagement Solutions for Customers and Families