 

DGAP-DD UniDevice AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2020, 17:38  |  30   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2020 / 17:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Pahl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UniDevice AG

b) LEI
391200BR5PDBQHT8X262 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 180000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 EUR 180000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.unidevice.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63199  14.10.2020 

UniDevice Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Unidevice AG - still und leise in das KMU Segment der Börse München
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro launches capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor receives CARB-X award of up to USD 18.44 million to support development of new antibiotic ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter Bezugsrechtsausschluss ...
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché appoints Karl Bohman as EVP to head its Stationary Business Unit
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro determines the placement price for the new shares
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA clarifies that it has no commercial or shareholding connection with former spin-off, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG:
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
07.10.20
Original-Research: UniDevice AG (von GBC AG): Vorstandsinterview
06.10.20
UniDevice: Gewinnsprung
06.10.20
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Vorläufiges Quartalsresultat: Umsatz 106 Mio. Euro, Netto-Gewinn 1,2 Mio. Euro (deutsch)
06.10.20
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Vorläufiges Quartalsresultat: Umsatz 106 Mio. Euro, Netto-Gewinn 1,2 Mio. Euro
06.10.20
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Preliminary quarterly results: sales EUR 106 million, net profit EUR 1.2 million

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:11 Uhr
139
Unidevice AG - still und leise in das KMU Segment der Börse München