Winmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results
Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 of $9,358,800 (or $2.43 per share diluted) compared to net income of $9,113,800 (or $2.24 per share diluted) in the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 26, 2020, net income was $21,731,000 (or $5.63 per share diluted) compared to net income of $23,687,900 (or $5.76 per share diluted) for the same period last year.
Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At September 26, 2020, there were 1,262 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. An additional 35 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
|
WINMARK CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 26, 2020
|
|
December 28, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
8,267,400
|
|
|
$
|
25,130,300
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
1,947,600
|
|
|
|
1,669,500
|
Net investment in leases - current
|
|
|
10,514,200
|
|
|
|
12,800,100
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
497,900
|
Inventories
|
|
|
85,100
|
|
|
|
86,000
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
1,158,800
|
|
|
|
968,100
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
22,023,100
|
|
|
|
41,201,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment in leases – long-term
|
|
|
5,090,800
|
|
|
|
12,505,500
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,439,100
|
|
|
|
2,772,600
|
Operating lease right of use asset
|
|
|
3,301,800
|
|
|
|
3,595,200
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
607,500
|
|
|
|
607,500
|
Other assets
|
|
|
458,300
|
|
|
|
492,500
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
1,918,000
|
|
|
|
667,000
|
|
|
$
|
35,838,600
|
|
|
$
|
61,842,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
4,236,100
|
|
|
$
|
3,736,100
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
1,272,700
|
|
|
|
1,015,000
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
472,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
2,478,000
|
|
|
|
2,783,100
|
Discounted lease rentals
|
|
|
1,522,500
|
|
|
|
2,680,700
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,675,200
|
|
|
|
1,717,000
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
11,657,000
|
|
|
|
11,931,900
|
Long-Term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
18,691,700
|
|
|
$
|
21,868,800
|
Discounted lease rentals
|
|
|
763,000
|
|
|
|
836,900
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
7,270,000
|
|
|
|
7,858,500
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
5,417,500
|
|
|
|
5,846,100
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
873,100
|
|
|
|
1,051,700
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
33,015,300
|
|
|
|
37,462,000
|
Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,735,437 and 3,947,858 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
7,717,800
|
|
|
|
11,929,300
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
(16,551,500
|
)
|
|
|
519,000
|
Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
|
(8,833,700
|
)
|
|
|
12,448,300
|
|
|
$
|
35,838,600
|
|
|
$
|
61,842,200
|
WINMARK CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 26,
|
|
September 28,
|
|
September 26,
|
|
September 28,
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties
|
|
$
|
14,210,000
|
|
|
$
|
13,808,800
|
|
|
$
|
33,188,300
|
|
|
$
|
38,223,400
|
|
Leasing income
|
|
|
2,695,800
|
|
|
|
4,375,500
|
|
|
|
12,040,800
|
|
|
|
12,733,800
|
|
Merchandise sales
|
|
|
631,200
|
|
|
|
704,500
|
|
|
|
1,746,800
|
|
|
|
2,037,300
|
|
Franchise fees
|
|
|
335,400
|
|
|
|
377,400
|
|
|
|
1,064,900
|
|
|
|
1,183,100
|
|
Other
|
|
|
404,600
|
|
|
|
414,700
|
|
|
|
1,225,700
|
|
|
|
1,238,700
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
18,277,000
|
|
|
|
19,680,900
|
|
|
|
49,266,500
|
|
|
|
55,416,300
|
|
Cost of merchandise sold
|
|
|
598,200
|
|
|
|
671,700
|
|
|
|
1,662,000
|
|
|
|
1,924,400
|
|
Leasing expense
|
|
|
510,900
|
|
|
|
572,400
|
|
|
|
2,443,700
|
|
|
|
1,642,000
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
(339,600
|
)
|
|
|
(55,500
|
)
|
|
|
164,300
|
|
|
|
23,900
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
5,009,700
|
|
|
|
6,217,600
|
|
|
|
15,719,100
|
|
|
|
19,637,900
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
12,497,800
|
|
|
|
12,274,700
|
|
|
|
29,277,400
|
|
|
|
32,188,100
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(345,700
|
)
|
|
|
(406,200
|
)
|
|
|
(1,409,600
|
)
|
|
|
(1,348,700
|
)
|
Interest and other income (expense)
|
|
|
9,200
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
27,700
|
|
|
|
(5,900
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
12,161,300
|
|
|
|
11,869,000
|
|
|
|
27,895,500
|
|
|
|
30,833,500
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(2,802,500
|
)
|
|
|
(2,755,200
|
)
|
|
|
(6,164,500
|
)
|
|
|
(7,145,600
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
9,358,800
|
|
|
$
|
9,113,800
|
|
|
$
|
21,731,000
|
|
|
$
|
23,687,900
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
|
$
|
5.86
|
|
|
$
|
6.19
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
2.43
|
|
|
$
|
2.24
|
|
|
$
|
5.63
|
|
|
$
|
5.76
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
3,730,490
|
|
|
|
3,808,863
|
|
|
|
3,710,112
|
|
|
|
3,829,329
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
3,857,702
|
|
|
|
4,065,301
|
|
|
|
3,857,754
|
|
|
|
4,112,318
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005738/en/
