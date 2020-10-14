Winmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 of $9,358,800 (or $2.43 per share diluted) compared to net income of $9,113,800 (or $2.24 per share diluted) in the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 26, 2020, net income was $21,731,000 (or $5.63 per share diluted) compared to net income of $23,687,900 (or $5.76 per share diluted) for the same period last year.

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At September 26, 2020, there were 1,262 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. An additional 35 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.