Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport, Indiana (October 14, 2020) Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1,534,000 or $2.51 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2019 of $602,000 or $.98 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $3,026,000 for 2020 compared to $1,662,000 for 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4.95 compared to $2.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Total assets for September 30, 2020 were $223.3 million compared to total assets for September 30, 2019 of $186.2 million. Cash dividends to shareholders Year to Date in 2020 total $1.05 compared to $3.80 in 2019, due in large part to the special dividend of $2.75 paid to shareholders in February of 2019.



Note: Earnings in the 3rd Quarter of 2020 include a Bank Owned Life Insurance Settlement of $722,000 which is an extraordinary item.