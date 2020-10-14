Median Technologies Announces its H1 2020 Results

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, today announced its results for the first half of 2020. On October 12, 2020, the Board of Directors of Median Technologies approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2020.

For the first half of 2020, Median Technologies recorded revenue of €5.9m, an increase of 47.9% compared with the first half of 2019. This figure was entirely attributable to the iCRO business unit1, which provides imaging solutions and services for clinical trials in oncology. The iBiopsy platform is currently in the R&D stage and is not yet generating revenue.

Median increased its investment in the development and validation of its imaging phenomics platform iBiopsy during the first-half 2020. The company also signed its first partnership with the Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, AP-HP, structured iBiopsy around three clinical development plans and launched the first phases of clinical validation. During H1, Median announced promising results on a preliminary study to evaluate the risk of tumor recurrence in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

As of June 30, 2020, the iCRO business unit’s order intake worldwide was well ahead of the forecasts issued for the first half period, despite the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. At the end of H1 2020, the order backlog2 stood at €53.6m, an exceptional increase of 40% relative to the order backlog as of December 31, 2019. During the first half, order intake included phase III studies sponsored by major pharma companies in Europe, and further strengthened the order backlog. To date, the backlog includes 28 phase III trials, which represents a substantial increase since 2019 and testifies to the relevance of Median’s offering and the quality of its imaging services. Considering this order backlog, Median has total confidence in revenue it stands to generate over the coming quarters.

Summary financial information (consolidated financial statements under IFRS)