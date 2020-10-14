 

Median Technologies Announces its H1 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 17:45  |  46   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, today announced its results for the first half of 2020. On October 12, 2020, the Board of Directors of Median Technologies approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2020.

Strong revenue growth, accelerated investments and initial promising results for iBiopsy

For the first half of 2020, Median Technologies recorded revenue of €5.9m, an increase of 47.9% compared with the first half of 2019. This figure was entirely attributable to the iCRO business unit1, which provides imaging solutions and services for clinical trials in oncology. The iBiopsy platform is currently in the R&D stage and is not yet generating revenue.

Median increased its investment in the development and validation of its imaging phenomics platform iBiopsy during the first-half 2020. The company also signed its first partnership with the Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, AP-HP, structured iBiopsy around three clinical development plans and launched the first phases of clinical validation. During H1, Median announced promising results on a preliminary study to evaluate the risk of tumor recurrence in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

As of June 30, 2020, the iCRO business unit’s order intake worldwide was well ahead of the forecasts issued for the first half period, despite the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. At the end of H1 2020, the order backlog2 stood at €53.6m, an exceptional increase of 40% relative to the order backlog as of December 31, 2019. During the first half, order intake included phase III studies sponsored by major pharma companies in Europe, and further strengthened the order backlog. To date, the backlog includes 28 phase III trials, which represents a substantial increase since 2019 and testifies to the relevance of Median’s offering and the quality of its imaging services. Considering this order backlog, Median has total confidence in revenue it stands to generate over the coming quarters.

Summary financial information (consolidated financial statements under IFRS)

In thousands of euros (audited figures)

H1 2019

H1 2020

Revenue from ordinary activities

4,041

5,961

Personnel expenses

Seite 1 von 4
Median Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Median Technologies: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as of September 30th, 2020