 

AudioValley Improves Operating Profitability Despite Impact of COVID-19 on First Half

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY), an international specialist in digital audio solutions, has presented its results for the first half of 2020. The financial statements, closed on 30 June 2020, were approved by the Board of Directors on 9 October 2020. For the sake of clarity, the data presented below is provided on a comparable consolidation scope basis. In application of IFRS accounting standards, the 2019 interim accounts have been restated for the disposal of the Storever business, completed on 5 December 2019.

Solid resilience despite public health context

Revenue declined by a limited amount during the period, slipping 11% to €8.7m (-12% on a constant currency basis). Although the COVID-19 outbreak took a heavy toll on revenue in the second quarter (down 22% on Q2 2019), the Group's performance rallied sharply from the low reached in April (-37%) resulting in firm resilience in first-half revenue, beating Group’s expectations. As announced, this momentum was driven by Targetspot and strong revenue growth in Europe.

  • Targetspot: resilient business activity and solid sales momentum

The Targetspot platform, which aggregates and monetises digital audio content, ended the quarter on a limited 9% decrease in revenue (-11% at constant currency) to €7.6m, accounting for 87% of total Group revenue, notably amid cuts and postponements in advertisers’ adspend. The decrease was notable in North America (-23%, or -24% at constant currency), albeit largely offset by strong momentum in Europe (+34%). In spite of market conditions, Targetspot confirmed its strong drive on the sales front, scoring several new contracts with leading broadcasters, such as Sonos, TuneIn, Stingray and Radio France. These contracts will start to gain full traction in the second half of 2020 and will be powerful growth drivers going forward.

  • Jamendo: major steps taken to revive the division

Jamendo, which manages the rights and marketing of music licenses, was hit harder by the crisis, reporting revenue of €1.1m (down €0.3m on H1 2019), representing a decline of 23% over the period. This slump needs to be put into perspective, however, given the still slim share of total Group revenue contributed by the division (13%). During the first half, the Group took a number of steps aimed at restoring growth once the situation returns to normal. To start with, it recruited a new Chief Sales Officer and rolled out a new, high-visibility subscription model. The division also stands to gain in the short term from the partnership with Adobe announced in June, in which the latter will offer its extensive user base access to Jamendo's music catalogue.

