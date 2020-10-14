H1 2019

H1 2020

Variation

Revenue 91.0 85.5 -6.1%

EBITDA % of revenue 22.3 24.5% 23.9 27.9% +7.2%

Current Operating Income % of revenue 7.3 8.0% 7.8 9.1% +7.7%

Operating Income % of revenue 7.7 8.4% 7.5 8.8% -1.3%

Net income group share % of revenue 5.1 5.6% 4.2 4.9% -16.7%

Prodware’s SaaS strategy proves successful amid significant economic contraction

Prodware generated €85.5 million in turnover in the 1st half of 2020 compared with €91.0 million in the 1st half of 2019, representing a 6.1% decrease.

This drop in business is due to the sanitary crisis that has impacted the Business Consulting and Software Implementation activities. Most of the projects were fully or partially implemented working remotely. The Software Integration activity suffered an 18% decline in turnover. The Software Publishing activity unchanged generating €29 million. Finally, growth in SaaS sales has continued to increase with a quarterly turnover exceeding €20 million up more than 17% compared with the same previous fiscal period.

The change in strategy kicked off a couple of years ago by Prodware shifting towards a pay-per-use revenue model continues to bear fruit and is proving particularly well suited to today’s challenging economic situation.

Increase of EBITDA & COI

Prodware has continued in its efforts to sustain and increase operating profit margin. EBITDA has risen 7.2% reaching €23.9 million. The gain is also attributable to an 18% reduction in payroll charges and related costs attaining €25.4 million factoring in the drop in business on the one hand, but also the reallocation & balancing out of resources to support customers in their digital transformation journey. Other reduced costs are to be accounted for diminishing by 17.5% to €7.9 million due to less sub-contracting overall.