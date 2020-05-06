 

VIRBAC Revenue grew +6.8% at constant exchange rates and scope at the end of September 2020 (+5.6% at constant rates) thanks to solid third quarter performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
KEY FIGURES
Revenue
Year-to-date September 2020


€713.9 million 		Total growth


+2.4%
(+3.3% excl. Sentinel) 		Growth at constant exchange rates


+5.6% 
 Growth at constant exchange rates and scope 1


+6.8% including 

companion animals +3.6% (+6.1% excluding Sentinel) 
food-producing animals +8.2%





1 Growth at constant exchange rates and scope is the organic growth of sales, excluding the impact of exchange rate changes, by calculating the indicator for the financial year in question and that for the previous financial year on the basis of identical exchange rates (the exchange rate used is that in effect for the previous financial year), and excluding the impact of changes in scope, by calculating the indicator for the financial year in question on the basis of the scope of consolidation for the previous financial year, and by excluding sales of Sentinel for the two financial years in question.

Quarterly consolidated revenue

Revenue reached €235.6 million in the third quarter, an increase of +0.9% compared to the same period in 2019. At constant exchange rates, the third quarter registered a solid performance of +6.8% (+11.1% excluding Sentinel), as the strong depreciation of certain currencies, particularly the Brazilian real, Mexican peso, South African rand and the rupee, weighed heavily on performance.

Excluding the impact of the divestment of Sentinel in the United States, all regions are experiencing growth against the same period in 2019. This growth was led by the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, thanks to excellent performances by India and China, which posted strong double-digit growth over the period. France, Benelux, Spain and Italy thus reabsorbed some of the lag observed in the first half of the year. The United States posted double-digit growth excluding Sentinel, thanks in particular to products from the specialty range. Latin America achieved quarterly growth mainly driven by Mexico and Brazil, while Chile was down. In terms of species, the food-producing animals segment saw double-digit growth, driven in particular by the ruminant business and the industrial sector (swine and poultry). The companion animals segment is also growing sharply, despite lower vaccine sales following supply disruptions related to the shutdown of our global dog and cat vaccine production site in Carros, France.

