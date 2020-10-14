Quadient Launches Revamped Partner Program Focused on Customer Experience

The Quadient Experience Partner Program will offer partners recognition based on revenue and technical skills through four different levels: Registered, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Additional differentiators will be available to partners in the following areas: partners that have all the core Quadient Inspire capabilities to deliver a customer communications management (CCM)/customer experience management (CXM) project, partners that leverage Quadient Cloud and SaaS solutions, and partners with Quadient sales and technical capabilities across multiple geographical regions. Quadient will also host annual Experience Partner Awards to recognize the contributions of partners. Potential awards will be given for Partner of the Year in different regions, Partner with the Highest Year-Over-Year Growth in Revenue, and Cloud Partner of the Year.

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, has introduced today during its flagship conference Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience , its new Experience Partner Program. The mission of this revamped program is to empower Quadient partners with the knowledge and support needed to successfully implement and maximize the value of Quadient’s customer experience management (CXM) solutions. Quadient currently offers four different partner program tracks: ISV Technology Partners, Business Partners, Delivery Partners and Alliance Partners. These tracks will be simplified and merged into the Quadient Experience Partners and Quadient Experience Technology Partners tracks within the new program.

Additionally, a new Partner Advisory Board will be launched to facilitate two-way communication and alignment between Quadient and industry leaders from within the partner community. The board will share feedback on potential program improvements and opportunities to increase the success of Quadient partners.

“Quadient technology has been a market leader for decades, which is why Canon values our partnership with Quadient, and the value it brings beyond the technology,” said Marc Bory, head of EMEA Solutions Business, Canon Europe. “As part of our ongoing partnership we will continue to find the best solution for our clients, from basic licensing needs to fully customized and managed solutions.”

“We are committed to our customers’ success, and our partners play a critical role in supporting that success,” said Alban Olier, vice president global alliances & channels, Quadient. “The Experience Partner Program gives us a vehicle to build stronger relationships with our committed partners on a number of levels and, subsequently, enable our partners to take advantage of new opportunities that are emerging in the CXM market.”

The Quadient Experience Partner Program will go into effect on February 1, 2021.

