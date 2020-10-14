September 2020 traffic figures

At Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 74.5% compared to September 2019 with 2.4 million passengers welcomed.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2AC are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. Commercial traffic at Paris-Orly, which has been temporarily suspended on April 1st 2020 has resumed on June 26th onwards from Orly 3, on July 13th onwards from Orly 4 and on August 24th onwards from Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, and regarding scheduled commercial traffic, the following airports are open to all types of commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply: Ankara, Antalya, Batumi, Bodrum, Conakry, Enfidha, Gazipasa, Izmir, Mactan-Cebu, Monastir, Ohrid, Skopje, Tbilissi, Zagreb, and, from September 8th onwards, Amman, from September 15th onwards, Djeddah and Medina then, from October 1st onwards, Mauritius. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic flights and international flights only with the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with. The activity at Antananarivo, Nosy Be and Santiago remain at this time limited to domestic traffic.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-82.6%), due to the decrease of all the destinations: North America (-93.0%), Asia-Pacific (-92.4%), Latin America (-91.2%), the Middle East (- 84.7%), Africa (- 74.5%), the French Overseas Territories (-41.1%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by 76.6%;

Traffic within France was down by 45.9%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 77.2%. The connecting rate stood at 21.9%, down by 2.0 points compared with September 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 61.8 % with a total of 72.3 million passengers.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has decreased by 66.3%, with a total of 27.8 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 65.4%. The connecting rate stands at 23.4%, up by 0.9 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP2, decreased by 61.3% in September 2020 and has decreased by 76.1% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of April 6th, 20193. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airports traffic decreased by 70.7% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 88.3% in September 2020 and has decreased by 63.3% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 92.0% in September 2020 and has decreased by 75.3% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20204, decreased by 71.5% in September 2020.

Passengers Sept. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Sept. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 1,354,896 -80.1% 19,274,419 -66.8% 37,366,304 -50.5% Paris-Orly 1,048,576 -60.0% 8,559,841 -65.3% 15,774,692 -51.5% Total Paris Aéroport 2,403,472 -74.5% 27,834,260 -66.3% 53,140,996 -50.8% Santiago de Chile 228,328 -88.3% 6,873,283 -63.3% 12,775,058 -48.9% Amman 60,220 -92.0% 1,706,738 -75.3% 3,717,222 -57.7% New Delhi 1,676,561 -70.6% 20,949,172 -58.0% 39,506,090 -41.4% Hyderabad 642,197 -60.7% 6,673,282 -59.1% 12,609,603 -42.1% Cebu 39,444 -95.8% 2,591,576 -72.7% 5,764,707 -53.3% Total GMR Airports 2,358,202 -71.5% 30,214,030 -60.1% 57,880,400 -43.0% Antalya 2,253,882 -53.5% 7,132,563 -75.7% 13,548,601 -61.2% Ankara 397,893 -65.0% 3,977,863 -62.4% 7,085,529 -50.1% Izmir 571,323 -50.9% 4,244,089 -55.5% 7,087,370 -43.3% Bodrum 368,912 -43.0% 1,192,866 -68.5% 1,753,865 -59.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 39,777 -71.9% 196,808 -78.2% 396,467 -63.9% Medina 76,884 -88.3% 1,943,461 -70.5% 3,745,581 -54.4% Tunisia 46,738 -90.0% 274,526 -89.7% 661,737 -78.3% Georgia 22,783 -94.3% 587,515 -83.2% 1,406,588 -68.3% North Macedonia 59,403 -78.0% 632,581 -69.2% 1,257,370 -51.2% Zagreb(5) 65,963 -81.2% 785,321 -70.1% 1,594,341 -53.0% Total TAV Airports



(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)(6) 3,903,558 -61.3% 20,967,593 -70.7% 38,537,449 -56.5% Total TAV Airports 3,903,558 -61.3% 20,967,593 -76.1% 38,537,449 -56.5%





Aircraft Movements Sept. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Sept. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 18,077 -59.3% 171,971 -54.5% 291,972 -41.3% Paris-Orly 9,219 -50.0% 64,462 -61.8% 114,201 -49.1% Total Paris Aéroport 27,296 -56.6% 236,433 -56.8% 406,173 -43.7% Santiago de Chile 2,554 -79.3% 47,996 -59.2% 87,722 -44.4% Amman 1,063 -84.3% 19,008 -69.0% 37,482 -52.6% New Delhi 15,364 -58.9% 155,560 -51.8% 274,069 -37.3% Hyderabad 7,422 -48.9% 65,152 -51.6% 114,147 -36.8% Cebu 543 -93.6% 24,544 -68.8% 51,556 -50.3% Total GMR Airports 23,329 -61.4% 245,256 -54.3% 439,772 -39.1% Antalya 11,927 -53.3% 45,172 -71.9% 88,059 -54.9% Ankara 3,482 -52.5% 30,591 -55.9% 51,505 -45.1% Izmir 4,498 -37.1% 30,775 -47.7% 49,523 -36.3% Bodrum 2,393 -40.5% 8,039 -66.4% 12,331 -55.2% Gazipaşa Alanya 320 -63.3% 1,633 -72.2% 3,093 -57.1% Medina 774 -84.4% 15,107 -68.3% 28,003 -53.2% Tunisia 490 -81.7% 2,732 -83.2% 5,418 -71.7% Georgia 844 -77.2% 9,790 -71.1% 18,082 -58.9% North Macedonia 867 -59.7% 6,967 -58.8% 11,872 -44.1% Zagreb(5) 1,995 -52.4% 16,790 -51.1% 27,530 -38.2% Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk)(6) 27,590 -55.9% 167,596 -64.2% 295,416 -50.0% Total TAV Airports 27,590 -55.9% 167,596 -71.1% 295,416 -50.0%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Sept. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-Sept. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -45.9% 30.8% -55.6% 19.6% Europe -76.6% 42.0% -68.4% 41.4% Other International

Of which -82.6% 27.1% -68.0% 39.1% Africa -74.5% 10.8% -64.5% 11.8% North America -93.0% 3.3% -76.8% 7.6% Latin America -91.2% 0.9% -66.3% 3.1% Middle-East -84.7% 2.8% -68.0% 4.9% Asia-Pacific -92.4% 1.9% -75.7% 4.6% French Overseas Territories -41.1% 7.4% -45.1% 7.1% Total Paris Aéroport -74.5% 100% -66.3% 100%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Sept. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Sept. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 243,989 -77.2% 3,192,078 -65.4% Connecting rate 21.9% -2,0 pt 23.4% +0,9 pt Seat load factor 57.0% -28,9 pt 72.1% -14,6 pt

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% does not take into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of 1 March 2020. For information, taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, the group's traffic @100% is down by 64.8% since the beginning of the year. Excluding the integration of GMR Airports as of 1 March 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be 68.3% since the beginning of the year.

2 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

3 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

4 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on shareholdings in GMR Airports.

5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

6 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

