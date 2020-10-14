Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) Authorizes Sorrento Therapeutics’ Large Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Abivertinib in Mild, Moderate and Severe COVID-19 Patients
- Phase 2 clinical trials of Abivertinib now cleared to proceed in both Brazil and the U.S.
- Studies are complementary and address both dose duration and disease stage
- Rapid enrollment expected for both geographies
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced receipt of clearance from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial of Abivertinib in mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 patients.
The Brazil study is a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-controlled Study of the Safety and Efficacy of STI-5656 (Abivertinib Maleate) in Subjects Hospitalized Due to COVID-19, particularly looking at the potential clinical benefits of the drug associated with its broad ability (mode of action) to reduce inflammatory cytokine storm. The dose to be tested is the same as in the U.S. Phase 2 trial, but the trial protocol in Brazil includes patients at earlier stages of the disease, with a drug administration regimen of only 7 days (versus 14 days for more advanced patients in the U.S.).
The Brazilian study is expected to rapidly enroll 400 patients. The rapid projected enrollment pace is made possible by the recent partnership established between Sorrento and a leading local clinical research organization (Synova Health) with access to high quality medical centers throughout the country.
A broad clinical development strategic alignment between Sorrento and local medical systems, including with the city of Rio de Janeiro, will also help accelerate site initiation and access to potential patients for additional Sorrento studies currently being evaluated by ANVISA.
|BR Protocol Design
|U.S. Protocol Design
|Mild, Moderate and Severe COVID-19 patients
|Severe COVID-19 patients
|Any hospitalized patient
|ICU non-ventilated
|N=400 randomized 3:1 (Abivertinib to placebo)
|N=80 randomized 1:1 (Abivertinib to placebo)
|100 mg QD x 7 days
|100 mg QD x 14 days
|Duration 45 days
|Duration 94 days
|
Primary endpoint:
