 

Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) Authorizes Sorrento Therapeutics’ Large Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Abivertinib in Mild, Moderate and Severe COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 17:57  |  86   |   |   
  • Phase 2 clinical trials of Abivertinib now cleared to proceed in both Brazil and the U.S.
  • Studies are complementary and address both dose duration and disease stage
  • Rapid enrollment expected for both geographies

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced receipt of clearance from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial of Abivertinib in mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 patients.

The Brazil study is a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-controlled Study of the Safety and Efficacy of STI-5656 (Abivertinib Maleate) in Subjects Hospitalized Due to COVID-19, particularly looking at the potential clinical benefits of the drug associated with its broad ability (mode of action) to reduce inflammatory cytokine storm. The dose to be tested is the same as in the U.S. Phase 2 trial, but the trial protocol in Brazil includes patients at earlier stages of the disease, with a drug administration regimen of only 7 days (versus 14 days for more advanced patients in the U.S.).

The Brazilian study is expected to rapidly enroll 400 patients. The rapid projected enrollment pace is made possible by the recent partnership established between Sorrento and a leading local clinical research organization (Synova Health) with access to high quality medical centers throughout the country.

A broad clinical development strategic alignment between Sorrento and local medical systems, including with the city of Rio de Janeiro, will also help accelerate site initiation and access to potential patients for additional Sorrento studies currently being evaluated by ANVISA.

BR Protocol Design U.S. Protocol Design
Mild, Moderate and Severe COVID-19 patients Severe COVID-19 patients
Any hospitalized patient ICU non-ventilated
N=400 randomized 3:1 (Abivertinib to placebo) N=80 randomized 1:1 (Abivertinib to placebo)
100 mg QD x 7 days 100 mg QD x 14 days
Duration 45 days Duration 94 days
Primary endpoint:
Seite 1 von 3
Sorrento Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Nestlé completes acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the FDA to the Pipeline of COVID-19 Focused Rescue Therapies
10.10.20
Sorrento COVID-19 R&D October 13, 2020 Pipeline Call Details Released
07.10.20
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Preclinical Studies and Highlights its Place in a Potential Multi-Modal Therapy Strategy in Combination With Neutralizing Antibodies Against COVID
07.10.20
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ZTlido and Expects to Complete Enrollment on its SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Program in 2020
05.10.20
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
30.09.20
Sorrento Therapeutics and ViralClear Enter Into Agreement to Explore Combination Antibody Plus Antiviral Therapy Against COVID-19
29.09.20
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent Neutralizing Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2
28.09.20
Sorrento Releases Positive Results of Phase 1B Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) In Reduction of OsteoArthritis (OA) Knee Pain
22.09.20
Sorrento Therapeutics Releases Positive Results of Phase 1B Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) Epidural in Cancer Patients with Reported Intractable Pain
17.09.20
Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Clinical Trial of STI-1499 (COVI-GUARD) Neutralizing Antibody in COVID-19 Positive Patients

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:08 Uhr
401
Sorrento Therapeutics Ink.