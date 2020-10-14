ABIONYX Announces the Success of a Capital Increase for the Benefit of Persons Belonging to Specific Categories

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces the success of a capital increase of 1.86 million euros (including premium) to strengthen the Company's cash position in order to finance the launch of a new production campaign for CER-001. The development of CER-001 is focused on short term treatments for severe indications, mainly renal for the time being.

The Board of Directors decided today to issue a maximum of 2,695,648 new shares at a price of 0.69 euro per share (i.e. a 10% discount to the weighted average of the 10 trading days preceding Board of Directors' decision to issue shares on October 2, 2020).

This issue represents 12.28% of the share capital on the date of the decision to issue.

This operation is part of a capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of persons belonging to specific categories1, approved by the Board of Directors on October 2, 2020, acting on the basis of the delegation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2020 under the terms of its twenty-fourth extraordinary resolution.

The maximum overall amount of the capital increase is 1,859,997 euros (including a maximum nominal amount of 134,782 euros and a maximum issue premium of 1.725.215 euros).

The new shares will carry current dividend rights, will be assimilated to the old shares and will have the same rights. They will be subject to all provisions of the bylaws and will be admitted to trading on Euronext on the same trading line as the existing shares.

Calendar

Since the capital increase has been fully subscribed and the subscriptions are fully paid, the Chief Executive Officer took note of the early closing of the subscription period and of the final completion of the capital increase.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on EURONEXT PARIS as of October 16.

Shareholders

The maximum number of shares that may be issued in this way represents 12.28% of the number of shares outstanding before issuance and 10.94% after issuance.

By way of illustration, a shareholder who held a number of shares representing 1% of the share capital of ABIONYX before the current capital increase, would represent after the issue 0.89% of the share capital.

Shareholding* structure before and after capital increase in %