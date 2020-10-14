NortonLifeLock Named one of America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced it was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies, which recognizes companies for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. NortonLifeLock is ranked 59 th out of 928 companies and 8 th out of 57 software companies. This is the fifth consecutive recognition in NortonLifeLock’s history, but this is the first time NortonLifeLock has been named to the list since becoming a pure play consumer Cyber Safety company last year.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital," said Vincent Pilette, CEO, NortonLifeLock. “As a new, pure play consumer Cyber Safety company that is just beginning its journey, we know there is more work to be done. NortonLifeLock’s position as a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety depends on more than our technology — it relies on our reputation as an ethical company that operates with integrity and accountability in everything we do.”

Through vigorous, objective analysis, the Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose go hand in hand.

The annual Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging 4,469 American respondents in 2020 and over 110,000 total participants over the past seven years.

JUST Capital expanded this year’s methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, and healthcare benefits for furloughed employees (Workers); payment deferrals, price cuts, and services for vulnerable groups (Customers); cash or in-kind donations to support community relief (Communities); and CEO, or executive, pay cuts (Shareholders).

“Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society,” said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni. “The companies in this year’s JUST 100 show that we can face the twin tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality and continue to improve our actions and refocus our missions to do better, and be better, for all stakeholders.”

“In the face of a global pandemic, economic recession, and national reckoning with racial injustice, the American public is demanding more from our corporate leaders than ever before,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “The companies featured in the 2021 JUST 100 list have stepped up in service of their workers, customers, and communities this year while delivering long-term value to shareholders.”

Both the Forbes JUST 100 and the Industry Leader list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

