 

Kaplan Performance Academy to Present Free Virtual Discussion “Leading through Learning – is L&D a tactical fixer or strategic enabler?”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 18:05  |  58   |   |   

Kaplan Performance Academy will host a free virtual discussion entitled “Leading through Learning – is L&D a tactical fixer or strategic enabler?” on October 20, 2020 at 3.30pm GMT/9.30am CST.

Hosted by “Competitive People Strategy” author Kevin Green and Kaplan Performance Academy Global Director Andrew Perkins, they will be joined by panelists Daniel Haden, Global Director, Sales training and Enablement, American Express; Dr. Andrew Temte, President and Global Head of Corporate Learning at Kaplan North America; and Fiona Leteney, Senior Analyst at Fosway Group.

“We’re beginning to emerge into a very different commercial world,” said Andrew Perkins. “While learning continues to be about developing new skills and improved performance in the workplace, learning design and delivery now needs to be more agile, more personalized, and more relevant to help our people adapt and move into the new commercial landscape.

Corporate learning should support and deliver on the revised strategic direction of the enterprise, the tactical needs of the business unit, and the resulting developmental needs of the individual employee, where damaged confidence and trust need to be restored as a priority.”

Corporate learning functions to be covered during the webinar include:

  • Learning as a vehicle to bring about cultural assimilation: how we do things around here;
  • Learning as a channel to communicate the organization’s priorities and ethos: who we are and what we stand for;
  • Learning as an employee brand experience: influencing the feelings an employee has about the organization;
  • Learning as a tool to encourage higher self-esteem, recognition, value, staff engagement and retention;
  • Learning as a means of realigning behind a common goal: unifying and reigniting the business in times of deep uncertainty.

For more information, go to: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6616013715191/WN_b31aRLK4RY-Vgc232zVu ...

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. provides individuals, educational Institutions, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. Across its 80-plus year history, first as a small test-prep pioneer and then an early online education leader and now a global education provider, Kaplan has been recognized for expanding educational access and using technology and learning science innovations to continually improve outcomes for its students and partners. With operations in nearly 30 countries, today Kaplan has relationships and partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, schools and school districts, and more than 4,000 corporations and businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit www.kaplan.com.

Graham Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
University Presidents, Trustees, Provosts and Employers Come Together for Six-Part Webinar Series on Bridging the Gap Between College Education and Workforce Readiness
30.09.20
College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company to Annually Award Up to 60 Education Scholarships to Underrepresented Candidates Seeking CFP Certification