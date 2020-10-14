Century Aluminum Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement
CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report third quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the close of market trading. The news
release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.
The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.
Contact:
Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)
peter.trpkovski@centuryaluminum.com
(312) 696-3132
