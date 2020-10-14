 

Taronis Fuels Closes $10.85 Million Private Placement to Accelerate Organic Growth Objectives

Financing Consists of $0.10 Fixed Price Common Stock;
Company to Expand Board of Directors

PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the closing of a $10.85 million private placement of its shares of common stock. The private placement was completed at a fixed price of $0.10 per share of common stock, with no warrants issued to investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to repay the majority of an existing $7.5 million convertible note and to provide additional working capital for the Company. Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The Company has agreed to expand its Board of Directors by at least one board seat. Tobias W. Welo, who formerly managed approximately $8 billion in assets, including the Morningstar Bronze rated Fidelity Select Industrials Fund and the four-star Fidelity Select Materials Fund, participated in the private placement and is expected to be appointed to the Board before the end of the year.

“I look forward to working closely with the leadership team at Taronis,” commented Mr. Welo. “As an independent director, I believe I can provide advice and insights around corporate governance, capital allocation, and strategic direction to the leadership team. In addition, I believe my twenty years of experience in the industrials and materials sectors will allow me to identify opportunities for Taronis to expand its product offering to a sophisticated corporate audience who should value the combination of productivity, safety, and clean technology that MagneGas provides to its customers.”

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with this group of investors,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “The incremental capital has significantly de-levered our balance sheet and enhanced our working capital position. We believe we now have the financial flexibility to execute our growth and investment objectives over the next year.”

The common stock sold in this private placement has been offered only to certain institutional and accredited investors in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The common stock has not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock sold in the private placement.

22.09.20
Taronis Fuels to Present Today at EarthX
21.09.20
Taronis Fuels Expands Wholesale Gas Operations Across Northern California