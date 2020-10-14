Keytronic Corporation Announces First Quarter Reporting Date

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 after market close on October 27, 2020.



Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on October 27, 2020. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 866-248-8441 or +1-323-289-6576 (Access Code: 6871537). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 6871537).