 

Polaris RZR Factory Racing Dominates the 2020 UTV World Championship

Polaris RZR Factory Racing prevailed at the 2020 UTV World Championship this past weekend in Lake Havasu, Arizona with wins in the Pro Turbo Desert class, Pro N/A Desert class, and Pro Short Course class in dominating fashion. Additionally, Polaris RZR debuted an all-new youth program, awarding the four youth class winners with RZR Factory Racing sponsorships, totaling up to $15,000 worth of support.

Team RZR Factory Racer Ryan Piplic (Photo: Business Wire)

With nearly 300 entries across several classes in one of the most prestigious UTV races of the season, RZR Factory Racers battled through tough competition to secure wins in Pro Turbo Desert, Pro N/A Desert, and Pro Short Course, along with four additional podiums throughout the pro classes, respectively. Ryan Piplic came out swinging with a solid run in qualifying to secure a top-10 starting position in the Pro Turbo desert race. Within 2 laps of the 5-lap race, Ryan had clean air and was able to work his way up to first on corrected time. A hard charge from Factory RZR teammates Justin Lambert and Branden Sims, who finished second and third respectively, wouldn’t be enough to knock Piplic off the top step of the podium as Ryan scored his first career Pro Turbo class victory at the UTV World Championship.

Polaris also debuted their youth racing sponsorship program to continue building the future of off-road racing. The four Youth class winners from this weekend, TJ Siewers, Paxton Schendel, Ethan Groom and Dallas Gonzalez were awarded a total of $15,000 worth of support. The youth 170 and 250 class winners received a $2,500 parts sponsorship and winners of the youth 570 and 1000 classes received a $5,000 parts sponsorship. The winners will also be brought aboard as youth members of the Polaris RZR Factory Racing Team for the 2021 racing season.

“Team RZR had a phenomenal weekend at the 2020 UTV World Championships, with Ryan Piplic scoring his first big desert win in the UTV Desert Pro Turbo class,” said Brett Carpenter, Team RZR Race Manager, Polaris. “In addition to our premier class wins, to be able to launch our new youth program at the UTV World Championship, where the careers of many of our current Factory Racers started years ago, was the perfect way to cap off an incredible race weekend. I’m excited for the direction of this program.”

Ronnie Anderson and Dodge Poelman also came away victorious in the Pro Short Course and Pro N/A Desert races respectively. Anderson took the holeshot and never looked back. Dodge Poelman earned the top qualifier spot in his class before leading from flag to flag, securing his second UTV World Championship title in the N/A Desert Class.

Polaris RZR Factory Racing will be back in action at the rounds 9 & 10 of the Lucas Oil Off Road Series at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, CA, October 16-17, 2020.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. Also, join the conversation and follow RZR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

