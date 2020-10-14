 

Replimune Announces Presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Initial safety and efficacy data from the single agent RP2 portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of RP2 alone & in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with solid tumors

An update from the melanoma & non-melanoma skin cancer patients enrolled into the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1 in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab)

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, announced that data with the Company’s lead product candidate, RP1, along with initial single agent safety and efficacy data with RP2 in advanced solid tumors, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.

The abstracts for these presentations appeared briefly and in error on the SITC website this morning, prior to their intended release on November 9th 2020, and as a result are provided in full below.

Details of Replimune’s poster presentations:

Title: (647) Initial results of a phase 1 trial of RP2, a first in class, enhanced potency, anti-CTLA-4 antibody expressing, oncolytic HSV as single agent and combined with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors

Abstract Authors: Mark Middleton, Joseph J. Sacco, Kevin Harrington, Anna Olsson-Brown, Pablo Nenclares, Francesca Aroldi, Suzanne Thomas, Robert S. Coffin, etc.

Presentation times: Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:15–5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:40–5:10 p.m. EST

Location: Virtual Poster Hall

Full abstract:

Background: RP2 is an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV-1 expressing granulocytemacrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a fusogenic protein (GALVGP R-), and an anti-cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA-4) antibody-like molecule which is being tested in an open-label, multicenter, phase 1 study alone and combined with PD-1 blockade (NCT04336241).

Methods: The objectives were to assess initial safety and efficacy and determine the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of RP2 alone and combined with nivolumab. Patients were to be treated using a 3+3 dose escalation at two dose levels of up to 10mL of RP2 Q2W up to 5 times (dose level 1: 105 PFU/mL then 4 doses of 106 PFU/mL; dose level 2: 106 PFU/mL then 4 doses of 107 PFU/mL). Following determination of the RP2D, additional HSV-1 seronegative patients were to be enrolled such that ≥3 had been dosed with RP2 at the RP2D, and a combination cohort of up to 30 patients dosed up to 8 times with RP2 at the RP2D combined with nivolumab (240mg Q2W for 4 months from the second RP2 dose, then 480 mg Q4W for 20 months) opened. Lesions were injected directly or under imaging guidance used for visceral lesions. Tumor biopsies were obtained for biomarker analysis. Viral shedding and antiHSV antibody titers were also monitored.

