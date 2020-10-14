- Based on the aspects related to growth, the global collapsible metal tubes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3 percent between 2017 and 2025

- A rapid increase in urbanization and the rising concerns about the ill-effects of plastic packaging may prove significant for the growth of the collapsible metal tubes market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collapsible metal tubes are composite containers that are flexible and are used for product formulation storage, having a thick consistency. This factor makes it one of the favorite products in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

The properties of collapsible metal tubes, such as extensive durability and exceptional barrier properties may bring immense growth prospects for the global collapsible metal tubes market during the forecast period of 2017-2025. Widening applications of collapsible metal tubes across the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry may bring immense growth prospects for the collapsible metal tubes market.

The TMR (Transparency Market Research) researchers prognosticate the global collapsible metal tubes market to expand at a CAGR of 4.3 percent during the assessment period of 2017-2025 on the basis of the extensive research conducted on parameters related to growth. The global collapsible metal tubes market was valued at US$ 1069.4 mn in 2016 and is extrapolated to reach a valuation of US$ 1550.8 mn in 2025.

Innovative packaging formats in the cosmetic industry are bringing ample growth opportunities for the collapsible metal tubes market. Furthermore, unique features of collapsible metal tubes such as lightweight, hassle-free molding, and anti-corrosion properties may bring tremendous growth prospects for the collapsible metal tubes market.

Collapsible Metal Tubes Market: Key Revelations

In regards to product type, the squeeze tube segment acquires a large share of the collapsible metal tubes market

The 'others' segment is observing rapid growth and has the title of the fastest-growing segment· On the grounds of closure type, the stand up cap is the leading segment with nearly one-third of the total market share

Based on capacity, the less than 20 ml segment is the largest growth-contributing segment

More than 100 ml is recording rapid growth

Asia Pacific may emerge as the leading regional growth contributor across the forecast period of 2017-2025

