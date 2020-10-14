 

The Pernod Ricard Corporate Foundation Will Open Its New Premises in the Heart of Paris on 6 February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 18:30  |  60   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

The Pernod Ricard Corporate Foundation, successor to the Ricard Foundation created 22 years ago to support the young contemporary French scene, will open its doors to the public on Saturday 6 February 2021.

This new multidisciplinary venue, whose development was entrusted to the firm NeM / Niney & Marca Architectes, is located at 1 Cours Paul Ricard at the forefront of the new global headquarters of the eponymous Group, right in the heart of the French capital and the Saint Lazare district. It boasts a main exhibition space of 300m2, as well as a 130 seat auditorium and a modular lobby that can accommodate performances or one-off installations.

Café Mirette will provide a warm and welcoming meeting place for all art lovers. The space will open onto a large terrace accessible to the public, the Paul Ricard courtyard.

The Ricard Foundation became the Pernod Ricard Foundation on 1 July 2020, and is the successor to the patronage of contemporary art developed by the Ricard company for more than twenty years. It is now beginning a new chapter in its history and adopting an international outlook. The Foundation will operate as a platform serving and in direct contact with artists, in order to showcase the emerging scene, in Paris and beyond, in particular by making greater use of the resources offered by a global group with 86 subsidiaries.

Since opening in Paris in 1998, the Foundation has featured more than 1,000 artists invited by 250 curators as part of 150 exhibitions. Not having its own collection, its identity is shaped by those who bring it to life on a daily basis – artists, curators, authors, intellectuals, etc., thereby reflecting the diversity of creation and pulsating to the rhythm of its many forms.

In this new setting, the Pernod Ricard Foundation will roll out what is, according to its Director Colette Barbier, a “pioneering and audacious” programme of solo and group exhibitions and will offer series of encounters dedicated to artistic performance, poetry and debates on social issues. Open to the city and its neighbourhood, the Foundation will retain its human scale, promoting encounters and interaction, and will continue to be, as it always has been, accessible to all free of charge.

Seite 1 von 3
Pernod Ricard Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verzögertes US-Konjunkturpaket trübt die Laune
07.10.20
Aktien Europa: Verzögertes US-Konjunkturpaket nimmt Wind aus den Segeln
07.10.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Pernod Ricard auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 170 Euro
07.10.20
JEFFERIES stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
05.10.20
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
05.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Overweight'
29.09.20
Pernod Ricard España Adds St. Petroni Vermouth to Its Portfolio
29.09.20
JPMORGAN belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
29.09.20
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
28.09.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Outperform'