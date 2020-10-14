 

A New Era for iPhone with 5G, T-Mobile to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, with Pre-orders Starting on October 16

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful 5G experience with the ability to tap into T-Mobile’s 5G network, the first and largest nationwide 5G network in the US, and the only network with dedicated spectrum across low, mid and high bands. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature an unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. T-Mobile customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 beginning on October 16, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro on October 23. T-Mobile customers will be also able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.t-mobile.com.

“The first 5G capable iPhone lineup is here, and the Un-carrier’s been ready — we were first to launch our 5G network nationwide, and have more low and mid-band spectrum than anyone in the U.S., with dedicated airwaves for 5G across all bands! So, if you want 5G with coverage AND speed, you want to be with T-Mobile,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. "The launch of iPhone with 5G represents a major milestone, and we’re going big at launch with a big offer. There’s never been a better time to get on the nation’s LARGEST 5G network!”

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance,2 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision3, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW4, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.5

