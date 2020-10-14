 

Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in San Francisco

Verizon customers in CA get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

What You Need to Know:

  • Today Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption that will specifically benefit customers in CA
  • Verizon launched the unprecedented performance of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in San Francisco
  • Verizon continues to innovate and advance 5G technology, doubling the download speeds on the fastest 5G in the world in some locations
  • Verizon 5G nationwide service is available to more than 200 million people across 1,800 cities in the US

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in parts of San Francisco. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country, including residents of California. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in California, visit our coverage maps page.

"As the City of San Francisco begins down a long road to recovery from an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, we're proud to see our member, Verizon, step up to lead the development and deployment of 5G broadband across the City and beyond,” said Jennifer Stojkovic, sf.citi Executive Director. “Bridging the digital divide and providing access to economic opportunity for all San Franciscans has long remained a goal for the City and is now more important than ever in our recovery efforts. Today, Verizon has brought us that much closer to the vision of a connected City for all.”

“With 5G coming to San Francisco, the internet of things will change our city's museums with faster connectivity to tell expanded narratives,” said Monetta White, Executive Director, Museum of African Diaspora. “We look forward to leveraging 5G technologies to reach across the global African Diaspora, empowering our audience to experience our museum in new ways while allowing us to deliver innovative and impactful experiences.”

