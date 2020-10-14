Tree Island Announces Five Year Union Collective Bargaining Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (“Tree Island” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSL) announced today that its operating company, Tree Island Industries Ltd. and Teamsters Local Union No. 213 have successfully concluded a new five-year collective agreement. The agreement, which covers hourly production employees at the Richmond, BC manufacturing facility, was ratified on October 14, 2020, and provides continued stability for our customers, employees, suppliers and other stakeholders.



“We are very pleased to have achieved a long-term agreement in partnership with the Teamsters, and we wish to thank the bargaining unit and its members for their ongoing engagement and commitment in supporting the sustained growth of Tree Island as a premier supplier of wire and wire products,” said Remy Stachowiak, President and COO of Tree Island Steel.