CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the NASDAQ Exchange

CuriosityStream Inc. (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, and Software Acquisition Group, Inc. (“Software Acquisition Group” and, the combined company, the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, today announced the successful closing of their business combination. The business combination, which was approved on October 12, 2020 by Software Acquisition Group stockholders, accelerates CuriosityStream’s growth plans as a leader in the factual media streaming market. Beginning on October 15, 2020, CuriosityStream common stock will trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “CURI”.

John Hendricks, Founder and Chairman, CuriosityStream (Photo: Business Wire)

The merger announcement was made today by John Hendricks, Chairman of CuriosityStream, and Jonathan Huberman, Chairman and CEO of Software Acquisition Group.

John Hendricks, founder of the Discovery Channel and former Chairman of Discovery Communications, will remain chairman of the board as well as the combined company’s largest shareholder. CuriosityStream will continue to operate under the current management team led by Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, a media executive with more than 25 years’ experience launching and building digital media franchises and monetizing content.

“We are excited to become the first publicly traded streaming media company focused on delivering factual content,” said John Hendricks, Founder and Chairman of CuriosityStream. “As a public company with new cash funding and access to the public capital markets, we are poised to dramatically accelerate our growth plans. Investors will have the unique opportunity to capitalize on a ‘pure-play’ streaming media service that is not burdened with legacy linear TV assets in cable and broadcasting. With our public debut, CuriosityStream will continue to offer compelling direct-to-consumer offers and innovative distribution models that provide curious viewers around the world with content that informs, enchants and inspires.”