 

12th Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Announces Star-studded Virtual Event to Raise $2 Million for Kids

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 19:30  |  101   |   |   

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is gathering virtually this year to continue its fundraising campaign for kids during the COVID-19 shutdown: aiming to raise $2 million as it transforms its popular annual beach event into a celebration of its sponsors and community. Hosted by South Bay students and supported by media sponsor NBC4, dozens of stars and more than 100 companies, the event will feature a star-studded lineup of performances and appearances with celebrities like America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee, Tony Romo, Sugar Ray Leonard, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Howie Long, Brooke Burke, Denise Austin and many more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005843/en/

Friendship Foundation buddies Marcus and Owen celebrate at last year's Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. The annual event will be held virtually on Sunday, October 25th, featuring celebrities, sponsors and the community to support children with special needs and education. (Photo: Business Wire)

Friendship Foundation buddies Marcus and Owen celebrate at last year's Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. The annual event will be held virtually on Sunday, October 25th, featuring celebrities, sponsors and the community to support children with special needs and education. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has always been about gathering our community to uplift our kids in the face of great obstacles—and there’s no better example of that than this year,” said Michael Greenberg, founder of the Walk. “Since the world came to a standstill, our students and teachers have faced unimaginable challenges as they have had to learn online. For children and teens, especially those with special needs, staying close with friends is important to their development, and these changes have added further stress to them and their families. Our schools and the Friendship Foundation have risen to meet these challenges, finding creative new ways to teach, care and connect—but more funding is needed to help their efforts.”

Added Greenberg: “I’m so heartened by the continued generosity of our dedicated community, sponsors and ambassadors, as well as the support we’ve received from many new celebrities now that this year’s event has gone virtual. In many ways, this is our Walk’s most important year yet.”

“We’ve been a proud sponsor of the Walk for five years—and in this difficult year, we’re more committed than ever to rally for our children,” said Dennis Sullivan, store director for Gelson's. “It’s crucial that companies like ours step up and help our kids academically, socially and emotionally. The more we give, the stronger they’ll be once the world reopens.”

Seite 1 von 4
Skechers USA (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Procter & Gamble Announces $1.5 Billion Debt Tender Offer
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
SKECHERS USA, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29th
06.10.20
Skechers Footwear Donations Surpass 16 Million Pairs Through Its BOBS From Skechers Philanthropic Program