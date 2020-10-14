12th Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Announces Star-studded Virtual Event to Raise $2 Million for Kids

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is gathering virtually this year to continue its fundraising campaign for kids during the COVID-19 shutdown: aiming to raise $2 million as it transforms its popular annual beach event into a celebration of its sponsors and community. Hosted by South Bay students and supported by media sponsor NBC4, dozens of stars and more than 100 companies, the event will feature a star-studded lineup of performances and appearances with celebrities like America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee, Tony Romo, Sugar Ray Leonard, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Howie Long, Brooke Burke, Denise Austin and many more.

Friendship Foundation buddies Marcus and Owen celebrate at last year's Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. The annual event will be held virtually on Sunday, October 25th, featuring celebrities, sponsors and the community to support children with special needs and education. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has always been about gathering our community to uplift our kids in the face of great obstacles—and there’s no better example of that than this year,” said Michael Greenberg, founder of the Walk. “Since the world came to a standstill, our students and teachers have faced unimaginable challenges as they have had to learn online. For children and teens, especially those with special needs, staying close with friends is important to their development, and these changes have added further stress to them and their families. Our schools and the Friendship Foundation have risen to meet these challenges, finding creative new ways to teach, care and connect—but more funding is needed to help their efforts.”

Added Greenberg: “I’m so heartened by the continued generosity of our dedicated community, sponsors and ambassadors, as well as the support we’ve received from many new celebrities now that this year’s event has gone virtual. In many ways, this is our Walk’s most important year yet.”

“We’ve been a proud sponsor of the Walk for five years—and in this difficult year, we’re more committed than ever to rally for our children,” said Dennis Sullivan, store director for Gelson's. “It’s crucial that companies like ours step up and help our kids academically, socially and emotionally. The more we give, the stronger they’ll be once the world reopens.”