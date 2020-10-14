 

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC SMKG) Announces Completion of OriginatorX Ethereum Blockchain Issuing and Publishing Tokens Platform for Equity, Assets and Loyalty Points Offerings with Conversions to Units

New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) announced today that its Managed Partnership division completed the staging environment of the OriginatorX platform host for Ethereum (ERC20) Blockchain for ICOs, Crypto and Alternative derivatives offerings with the ability of Underwriting and Smart-Contracts auctions, sales and auditing management. 

Market Overview

The Digital Asset Management Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 2541.8 Million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 7756.1 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.23%, during the period of 2020-2025. Artificial Intelligence, including facial recognition, has been introduced to the world of DAM.  https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/digital-asset-mana ...   

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG), a leader in Fintech & Payment solutions, offers up a unique Cloud & Mobility suite of applications for SMEs & Larger Enterprises to empower their Digital Transformation processes with a unique Digital portfolio of proprietary Applications. In addition, the company’s focus on Managed Partnerships is an exciting growth funnel of business which expands the Intellectual Property bandwidth of the company, creating additional value for stakeholders and shareholders. 

CEO Massimo Barone stated, “We are excited about the Managed Partnership with OriginatorX and the timing is right for the Digital Currency market and the huge demand from decentralized offices, which are all market events that are going to be part of a major move toward Digital Issuance for both Private and Public markets. We have a world class technology portfolio of proprietary Intellectual Property and with the utilities like OriginatorX to expand the Issuance and Publishing of Equity and Assets gives us the Financial solution to lead global markets.” 

We welcome partnerships with Cloud & Mobility based companies looking to offer a Digital Strategy combined with their Cloud services: partnerships@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

About OriginatorX – PPT link

http://www.originatorx.com/assets/OriginatorX%202020%20PPT%20%20SITE.p ...

About us

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital-Id, e-kyc, digital workforce, events management, education, tele-medicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbor. 

CONTACT:  Massimo Barone CEO

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com 

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. OTC:SMKG  Ph: 1-844-843-7296

news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com


