InterDigital Announces Partnership with Plug and Play to Foster Innovative Startups and Collaborations in Gaming

Plug and Play brings together the most promising startups with the world’s impactful corporations to drive investment, foster innovation and secure collaborative partnerships across an array of verticals. InterDigital’s extensive research in cutting-edge wireless and visual technologies and recent pioneering developments in cloud gaming has been influential in creating the gaming vertical to connect companies across gaming, edge and cloud, and synthetic media ecosystems.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it will partner with global innovation and accelerator platform Plug and Play to serve as Anchor member for the platform’s Media & Advertising program. The partnership will also see InterDigital and Plug and Play work towards developing a new gaming vertical within the next year.

As an Anchor member, InterDigital will help guide new partnerships and priorities within the gaming vertical. Among their responsibilities, Anchor members participate in deal flow sessions, branding and networking, accelerator access, board membership, and more. In addition, InterDigital will collaborate with industry peers to better understand technology needs and partnership opportunities to leverage InterDigital’s industry-recognized research.

InterDigital aims to become one of the leading research organizations in the world of gaming – an industry that is estimated to have 3.5 billion gamers by 2024. Gaming is an evolving vertical that leverages innovations in network architecture, video streaming and content delivery to shape the future of interactive gaming and entertainment. InterDigital is positioned to lead the development of future cloud gaming technologies with its deep expertise in creating low latency networks and video production technologies that have been used in blockbuster movies, such as the 2019 release of the Lion King.

As part of the Plug and Play Gaming Committee working to develop a new program for gaming tech, InterDigital’s Senior Director of Technology Strategy Donald Butts and Senior Director of Partner Development Jeffrey Metzger will both hold advisory seats.

“Over the past decade, there has been a shift in how the world creates and consumes content. As we stand on the brink of a new era where our devices will be both the tools and the creators, InterDigital is excited to create solutions for these emerging realities,” said InterDigital’s Donald Butts. “Our new partnership with Plug and Play will enable us to identify and collaborate with game-changing startups eager to leverage our technical capabilities and the new gaming experiences we explore.”