 

InterDigital Announces Partnership with Plug and Play to Foster Innovative Startups and Collaborations in Gaming

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 19:30  |  64   |   |   

New collaboration aims to drive investment, foster innovation and strengthen partnership in the gaming ecosystem

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it will partner with global innovation and accelerator platform Plug and Play to serve as Anchor member for the platform’s Media & Advertising program. The partnership will also see InterDigital and Plug and Play work towards developing a new gaming vertical within the next year.

Plug and Play brings together the most promising startups with the world’s impactful corporations to drive investment, foster innovation and secure collaborative partnerships across an array of verticals. InterDigital’s extensive research in cutting-edge wireless and visual technologies and recent pioneering developments in cloud gaming has been influential in creating the gaming vertical to connect companies across gaming, edge and cloud, and synthetic media ecosystems.

As an Anchor member, InterDigital will help guide new partnerships and priorities within the gaming vertical. Among their responsibilities, Anchor members participate in deal flow sessions, branding and networking, accelerator access, board membership, and more. In addition, InterDigital will collaborate with industry peers to better understand technology needs and partnership opportunities to leverage InterDigital’s industry-recognized research.

InterDigital aims to become one of the leading research organizations in the world of gaming – an industry that is estimated to have 3.5 billion gamers by 2024. Gaming is an evolving vertical that leverages innovations in network architecture, video streaming and content delivery to shape the future of interactive gaming and entertainment. InterDigital is positioned to lead the development of future cloud gaming technologies with its deep expertise in creating low latency networks and video production technologies that have been used in blockbuster movies, such as the 2019 release of the Lion King.

As part of the Plug and Play Gaming Committee working to develop a new program for gaming tech, InterDigital’s Senior Director of Technology Strategy Donald Butts and Senior Director of Partner Development Jeffrey Metzger will both hold advisory seats.

“Over the past decade, there has been a shift in how the world creates and consumes content. As we stand on the brink of a new era where our devices will be both the tools and the creators, InterDigital is excited to create solutions for these emerging realities,” said InterDigital’s Donald Butts. “Our new partnership with Plug and Play will enable us to identify and collaborate with game-changing startups eager to leverage our technical capabilities and the new gaming experiences we explore.”

Seite 1 von 2
InterDigital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Nestlé completes acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
InterDigital and Blacknut Announce Joint Research to Drive Cloud Gaming Innovation
13.10.20
InterDigital Joins ATIS Next G Alliance Dedicated to Wireless Standards
13.10.20
InterDigital VP Alan Carlton to Introduce 6G Roadmap at Broadcast Techfest
12.10.20
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and NIST Director Walter Copan to Headline Inaugural 6G Symposium
07.10.20
InterDigital Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
17.09.20
InterDigital to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
16.09.20
InterDigital develops CompressAI platform to accelerate AI-based video compression research and development