 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 19:43  |  49   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LLY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Eli Lilly investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/eli-lilly/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In August 2020, Eli Lilly began a clinical trial to test whether adding the Company's antibody-based drug, LY-CoV555, to remdesivir would benefit patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

On October 13, 2020, the trial's sponsor, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") recommended that the trial be paused after an analysis of safety data found "an overall difference in clinical status between the group receiving LY-CoV555 and the group receiving saline placebo."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.41, or 2.8%, to close at $150.08 per share on October 13, 2020.

The same day, after the market closed, Reuters reported that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) inspectors “uncovered serious quality control problems” at Eli Lilly’s pharmaceutical plant that will manufacture COVID-19 drugs, including its antibody therapy. The article further stated: “Following its November inspection, the FDA classified the problems as the most serious level of violation, resulting in an ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI) notice.” Among other things, the FDA “found that data on the plant’s various manufacturing processes had been deleted and not properly audited.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 14, 2020.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Eli Lilly should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Eli Lilly Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: US-Pharmakonzern Eli Lilly kauft Armo BioSciences
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Procter & Gamble Announces $1.5 Billion Debt Tender Offer
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:21 Uhr
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Verunsicherung belastet - SMI unter 10 300 Punkten
18:16 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax rettet hauchdünnes Plus ins Ziel
15:14 Uhr
Dow Jones, United Health, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Eli Lilly, Boeing, McAfee - Opening Bell
15:06 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax im Auf und Ab - 'Risikoappetit der Anleger überschaubar'
12:12 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
10:10 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger bleiben zunächst zögerlich
07:47 Uhr
Aktien: Morphosys benötigt frisches Kapital - Aktie bricht weg
13.10.20
US-Pharmakonzern Eli Lilly unterbricht Erprobung von Antikörpertherapie
13.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow zollt Rally Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
12.10.20
Marktkompass: XILINX, KPN & MÜNCHENER RÜCK | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
13
US-Pharmakonzern Eli Lilly kauft Armo BioSciences