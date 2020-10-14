 

DGAP-News ElringKlinger builds on high power density of its fuel cell technology to target aviation market

- Development of hydrogen propulsion system including fuel cells for aircraft in a strategic partnership with Airbus

- ElringKlinger with non-controlling interest in a newly established company, majority stake held by Airbus

- ElringKlinger provides access to technology and receives compensation in the low to mid double-digit million euro range

- Joint goal of significant reduction in aviation emissions

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), October 14, 2020 +++ In view of the finite nature of fossil fuels and the consequences of global climate change, the aviation industry is also faced with the challenge of having to make mobility as climate-neutral as possible. With this in mind, ElringKlinger AG has entered into an agreement with Airbus for a long-term partnership within the area of fuel cell technology. Following the delivery of stacks and a customized test rig this summer, the agreement will see ElringKlinger and Airbus work together to initially develop and validate aviation-compatible fuel cell stacks in the coming years.

ElringKlinger will provide the newly established company with access to technology relevant to hydrogen-powered fuel cells, while in turn receiving compensation in the low to mid double-digit million euro range. A major part of the aforementioned compensation is payable as of closing scheduled for the end of 2020. Additionally, ElringKlinger will supply the newly established joint company with certain components needed for development activities. Relevant financial details will be included in ElringKlinger's 2020 financial statements.

