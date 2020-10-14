 

DGAP-DD Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2020, 19:47  |  43   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2020 / 19:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of put options for 50,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 17.09.2021 and a strike price of EUR 80.00 (with dividend protection)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.15 EUR 907500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.15 EUR 907500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63207  14.10.2020 

Stroeer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ist Ströer aktuell deutlich überbewertet?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor receives CARB-X award of up to USD 18.44 million to support development of new antibiotic ...
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché appoints Karl Bohman as EVP to head its Stationary Business Unit
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG:
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro determines the placement price for the new shares
DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG Prognose für 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal. Geschäftsentwicklung ...
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: Aktuelle Lünendonk-Studie über den Markt für IT-Beratung und IT-Service in ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:47 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
19:40 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
19:40 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english
12.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax-Anleger trotz zahlreicher Risiken vorsichtig optimistisch
12.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger bleiben vorsichtig optimistisch
12.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger bleiben optimistisch(1) 
12.10.20
BARCLAYS stuft Ströer auf 'Underweight'
08.10.20
NORDLB stuft Ströer auf 'Halten'
08.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Ströer auf 'Neutral'
28.09.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser hebt Ziel für Ströer auf 85 Euro - 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
236
Ist Ströer aktuell deutlich überbewertet?
09.04.20
218
Laufender Turnaround bei STROEER SE + CO. KGAA / Ströer
12.02.20
7
Werbung über Influenzer