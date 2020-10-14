 

Gabelli Funds Announces 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual November 2-3, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 20:00  |  42   |   |   

Join us for feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, technical innovation, electric vehicle and macroeconomic trends.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005864/en/

Brian C. Sponheimer, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, M.B.A. Columbia Graduate School of Business, B.A. Harvard University (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian C. Sponheimer, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, M.B.A. Columbia Graduate School of Business, B.A. Harvard University (Photo: Business Wire)

FEATURING (Photos attached of speakers):

Brian C. Sponheimer
 Portfolio Manager and Analyst

  • M.B.A.Columbia
    Graduate School of Business
  • B.A. Harvard University

Carolina Jolly, CFA
 Analyst

  • M.B.A. Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
  • B.A. Williams College


Shawn Kim
 Analyst

  • M.B.A.Columbia
    Graduate School of Business
  • B.A. The University of Southern California

 

Next Gen Auto Tech (EV, Autonomous, Connectivity)

 

Automotive Aftermarket And Used Car Opportunities

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

 

AASA/MEMA (Industry Experts)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

 

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

 

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)

Momentum Dynamics (Private)

 

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

MP Materials (NYSE: FVAC/MP)

 

Cox Automotive/Manheim (Industry Experts)

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

 

Cooper Tire & Rubber Cos. (NYSE:CTB)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR)

 

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

 

Motor Car Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Volta Energy Technologies (Private)

 

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

VNV Global (SK: VNV)

 

Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG)

 

 

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Commercial Trucking Leaders

 

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Donaldson Corporation (NYSE:DCI)

 

Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA)

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV)

 

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

 

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

 

 

Valvoline, Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Click Here to Register
https://www.research.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/2/register

 Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

Gamco Investors (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Procter & Gamble Announces $1.5 Billion Debt Tender Offer
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
06.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual