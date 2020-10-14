Gabelli Funds Announces 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual November 2-3, 2020
Join us for feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, technical innovation, electric vehicle and macroeconomic trends.
Brian C. Sponheimer, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, M.B.A. Columbia Graduate School of Business, B.A. Harvard University (Photo: Business Wire)
FEATURING (Photos attached of speakers):
Brian C. Sponheimer
Portfolio Manager and Analyst
- M.B.A.Columbia
Graduate School of Business
- B.A. Harvard University
Carolina Jolly, CFA
Analyst
- M.B.A. Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
- B.A. Williams College
Shawn Kim
Analyst
- M.B.A.Columbia
Graduate School of Business
- B.A. The University of Southern California
|
Next Gen Auto Tech (EV, Autonomous, Connectivity)
|
Automotive Aftermarket And Used Car Opportunities
|
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)
|
AASA/MEMA (Industry Experts)
|
Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)
|
AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)
|
Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)
|
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
|
Momentum Dynamics (Private)
|
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)
|
MP Materials (NYSE: FVAC/MP)
|
Cox Automotive/Manheim (Industry Experts)
|
Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)
|
Cooper Tire & Rubber Cos. (NYSE:CTB)
|
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR)
|
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)
|
Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)
|
Motor Car Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)
|
Volta Energy Technologies (Private)
|
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)
|
VNV Global (SK: VNV)
|
Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG)
|
|
CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)
|
Commercial Trucking Leaders
|
Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH)
|
Donaldson Corporation (NYSE:DCI)
|
Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA)
|
Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV)
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)
|
Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
|
Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)
|
|
Valvoline, Inc. (NYSE:VVV)
