 

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust [NYSE:FTF] (CUSIP 35472T101) has declared a dividend of $0.0776 per common share payable October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020. It is currently estimated that $0.0392 per share represents net investment income and $0.0384 per share represents return of principal.

The Fund adopted a managed distribution plan and will make monthly distributions to common shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 10 percent, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 10 percent of the previous month’s average NAV, divided by 12. Management will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s shareholders. The amendment or termination of the plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to the periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual minimum fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

In compliance with Rule 19a-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, shareholders will receive a notice that details the source of income for each dividend, such as net investment income, gain from the sale of securities and return of principal. Please note: Determination of the actual source of the Fund’s dividend can only be made at year-end. The actual source amounts of all Fund dividends will be included in the Fund’s annual or semiannual reports.

