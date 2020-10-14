MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) Quarterly Forecast, total mortgage origination volumes increased over the last several months as many homeowners took advantage of historically low mortgage rates.



“Even as the economy faces challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, the housing market has been showing strength,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Refinance activity is solid and homebuyer demand continues, resulting in increased sales and an acceleration in house price growth.”